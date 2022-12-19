Known as ‘preppers’, those within the movement are learning how to ration food and prepare for ‘power outages’ and ‘fuel shortages’

The UK is now seeing a growing rise in people turning to prepping according to a report by Sky News. As uncertainty over the UK economy and concerns about rising fuel costs and power outages grows, many people are now turning to YouTube and online survivalism forums.

Known as “preppers”, those within the movement are learning how to ration, the best ways to store items and what food to buy that will last a number of years.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky News, a prepper from the UK explained he was now well prepared for: “The cost-of-living crisis, power outages, fuel shortages.” adding: “You just don’t know. Life is just very unpredictable right now”.

So what is prepping and why is the trend growing in the UK? Here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement

What is prepping?

Prepping has long been associated with America, but the movement has started to grow in the UK. The UK website Prepper Weekly describes it as: “being prepared mentally and physically” to “survive in challenging or even extreme situations, and the forethought to have laid down stores of supplies and stocks of supplies to last for as long as possible in any emergency.”

Advertisement

A storage room stacked with food is seen at Fortitude Ranch in Mathias, West Virginia (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Why is the trend growing in the UK?

The trend has seen its popularity surge in the UK following the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis, with UK prepper and University of Central Lancashire professor Dr Sarita Robinson telling Sky News it has become “much more mainstream”.

Dr Robinson, who lectures on the psychology of survival described herself as a “low-grade prepper”, explaining: “It’s just about having enough in reserve in case the government or local authorities can’t really do things for you immediately.”

Advertisement

Dr Robinson went on to say: “Life has got a little bit more uncertain,” adding “and when we sort of lack that control, we can become anxious. So doing a little bit of prepping, gives you a little bit of control back.”

Speaking to Sky News, from his prepper shop Bug Out in Wales, Leigh Price explained that his customers came “from all walks of life”. He said: “Preppers are seen as tin-hat wearing nut jobs,” adding: “but they are not - they are just people who like to make sure they have a bit of security at home.”

Advertisement

What are Doomsday Preppers preparing for?

There are two different movements within prepping, which are preppers and survivalists. Whilst both prepare for emergencies, preppers do so by gathering supplies, learning how to ration, store food and what to buy that will be long-lasting, whilst survivalists prepare for the breakdown of society and learn backwoods skills in order to provide themselves with fire, food and shelter.

During the Covid pandemic supermarkets including Tesco's and Morrisons initiated rations on essential items (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Is Prepping now mainstream?

Reported by the BBC in 2020, prepping in the USA which was once seen as a fringe movement is now considered “mainstream”. John Ramey, who runs an online community of preppers in North America called The Prepared explained that “Over the last five to 10 years, that stereotype... has fallen away.”

Advertisement