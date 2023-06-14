Several teenagers have been harmed in recent months after taking part in various social media trends

Doctor warns against taking part in 'dangerous' TikTok scarf game that killed teen.

Social media platforms like TikTok can provide a platform for people to have fun and share things with their friends, but unfortunately some of the content shared online can be much more harmful than entertaining.

Now, a new TikTok challenge is being blamed for the death of another young person. This time, it’s something called the scarf challenge. So, what exactly is it and what happened to the teenage girl? Here’s what you need to know.

Warning: Please do not take part in the challenge described in this article as it could cause serious harm and may even be fatal.

What is the TikTok scarf challenge?

The scarf game involves people tying a scarf around their neck. It seems the intention is to see how long they can hold their breath for - but it can have devastating consequences. In similarity to another TikTok challenge, called the blackout challenge, during this can cut off the oxygen supply to the brain which can lead to seizures, brain damage and even death.

What happened to Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille?

Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille was a 16-year-old French teenager. According to reports, she was trying the challenge, which is called Jeu de Foulard in France, at her home in New Orleans, France, on Saturday 27 May when she accidentally asphyxiated herself. Her funeral took place at the Fleury les Aubrais cemetery in Orléans, France on Wednesday 7 June.

What has a doctor said about the scarf challenge?

GP Doctor Ross Perry called the challenge “one of the worst TikTok trends” he’s been made aware of. He told NationalWorld: “I’m shocked it’s even in the public domain as even attempting to do this is beyond dangerous and stupid.

“Other than stating the obvious that the worse case scenario, which we’ve become aware of is fatal, it can also cause breathing difficulties in the short and long term, brain injuries including memory problems, internal injuries which may not become immediately apparent, sore throat, difficulty with swallowing, bruising, nausea, fainting and neck pain.”

What has TikTok said about the scarf challenge?

TikTok has not commented specifically on the scarf challenge, but they have issued general guidance regarding following trends on their website, as part of their community guidelines.

The message reads: “Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being”. People are also advised to think about whether or not the people in the videos have special skills, if something could have gone wrong, and if they are confident that they will be safe if they do it themselves. Another message from TikTok reads “if a challenge is risky or harmful, or you are not sure if it is, don’t do it.”

A warning on TikTok about online challenges.

