TikTok toddler who uses Scottish slang is a hit on social media

Two-year-old Ivy Connelly already has thousands of followers and videos of her get millions of views

At just two-years-old, little Ivy Connelly is already a star in the making. She’s got over 87,000 followers on popular social media site TikTok after a video of her went viral - and it’s all because of her Scottish accent.

Ivy’s mum Sam Connelly, who lives in Greenock, Inverclyde with Ivy, her boyfriend Andrew and pet dog Alfie, first started posting videos of her daughter to her TikTok account - which is called Ivy the Scottish Toddler - in 2021 and soon found that the videos were racking up views.

Two years later, Ivy has gained her own fanbase, she’s got 5.5 million likes and she’s even beginning to earn money from the videos her mum posts. Her fans aren’t just UK based either as she’s even been recognised while on a family trip to Cyprus.

Proud mum Sam told The Sun that the videos of the tot, which tend to show her in everyday situations such as eating donuts, playing with her dog, or even having a tantrum, have now earned her £169. She said: “A few months ago we started to make money from TikTok. It is something I would never, ever have expected to happen. The money Ivy is making just keeps going up and up - it’s amazing as it buys her things she needs and I can start saving some for when she is older.”

“She’s uses my boyfriend’s lingo”

Ivy first gained the attention of TikTok users when mum Sam, who is expecting her second child in July, posted a video of her crying because pet pooch Alfie had stolen her lolly. The video, which shows Ivy sobbing before being somewhat comforted after being told she could have her mum’s crisps instead, got over 7 million views - and viewers have been returning to the channel for more ever since.

Fans have been particularly entertained by Ivy’s Scottish accent, which is strong despite Sam’s best efforts to teach her daughter otherwise. She told The Sun : “She’s got a really strong Scottish accent. Instead of saying ‘wasn’t’, she will say ‘wisn’t.’ She will tell the dog to ‘get doon’ and I’m saying to her ‘it’s get down’. My boyfriend talks really Scottish and she copies him and uses his lingo. She’s very cheeky. She knows she’s funny as well and she loves to make people laugh."

She added: "Ivy’s really clever, she’s got a really big vocabulary and it’s like having a conversation with an adult. She’s like a little doll. She loves the camera. She’s so cute and she knows it.”

“I’m famous on TikTok”

Mum Sam also has another theory around why her daughter is so popular - and she thinks it’s all due to her size. " She was born really small and she wears 12-month-old clothes although she’s nearly three. She’s really tiny, it’s the way she talks and walks and because she’s so small, people are attracted to her."

Some viewers adore Ivy so much they’ve even asked Sam if they can send the tot gifts - but she has refused due to safety concerns. During her interview with The Sun , she said: "My boyfriend worries about privacy, I’m conscious about making sure she’s clothed and not posting our address."

But Sam does want to continue posting videos of Ivy, along with pet dog Alfie, and fans are also hopeful the new baby will also be included when they are born. For now, Ivy’s internet fame means she’s also being recognised when her family go out on day trips and holidays. Sam said: "It’s crazy, we were on a boat trip in Cyprus and a little girl from England said ‘ is that Ivy from TikTok? ‘. We were in Blackpool and she was recognised there.”

