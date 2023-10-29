TikTok users are mimicking a scene from the classic film Bruce Almighty where Bruce types at a super fast speed. Photo by MovieClips.com.

TikTok trends can be inspired by many things; from TV to films, books to celebrities. The latest one which is capturing people’s attention is inspired by an extremely popular cult film which turns 20 this year - “Bruce Almighty”.

Fans of the film, which was released in 2003, will remember that the film follows journalist Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) who feels that he’s down on his luck - that is until he meets God (Morgan Freeman) and he agrees to give him all of his powers.

At first, Bruce uses his newfound powers for personal gains, but he soon starts hearing voices in his head which won’t quiet and questions God about this. God then explains the voices are prayers from people across the world that Bruce must now deal with. Bruce creates a computerised email-like system to handle the prayers but finds that the influx is far too many for him to read.

This leads to a famous scene in the film where he types ‘yes’ to every single one at extraordinary speed, using his new Godlike power. You can refresh your memory of the amusing scene below:

Inspired by a scene in "Bruce Almighty”, a TikTok user has taken the sound of Bruce’s super fast typing and now many users are using it over a video of themselves frantically typing, texting, or searching for something.

The captions people are attaching to their videos are both amusing and relatable. One reads “when a colleague sends you a rude email before you’ve had your morning coffee”. Another is “when your wealthy grandparents ask for you for an early wishlist for Christmas”. Another one is “when you start a paper hours before it’s due”.

Some of the videos are also seriously impressive in terms of the speed that people can actually type - and without superhuman powers.

Take a look below to see some of the best videos that have been posted on TikTok:

Watching these videos it’s clear to see that some people have, of course, filmed themselves and then sped up the video footage to achieve that perfect typing speed, but the effect is still just as good.

