3. La Befana in Italy

‘La Befana’ - often depicted as an old, kind witch, as opposed to a jolly fellow in red - delivers presents to children in Italy on the day of Epiphany. If a child is on her naughty list, she will fill their stocking with coal or a stick and those on the nice list are given toys. The origins of this tradition date back to when the three kings journeyed from far-off lands to bring gifts to the Holy Child, where everyone except Befana - the house proud woman - rushed from their homes to partake in the present swap. After the three kings left La Befana was unable to find them and so began flying around on the night of January 5th. She is traditionally rewarded by parents with sausages, broccoli and a glass of red wine, in place of milk and cookies.