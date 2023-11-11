Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A deer “wreaked havoc” upon an underwear shop after it came careering through the window leaving the floor littered with glass, lacy knickers and mannequins. The confused animal hurtled through the store knocking displays aside and leaving staff running for safety.

CCTV footage, caught from several angles at Curvaceous Lingerie, showed the deer entering the establishment at some speed before blundering around the shopfloor, charging around the changing rooms and eventually finding an exit, leaving through the open door.



The unlikely animal encounter took place in Lansing, Michigan, USA, on November 4. Owner Lauren Palmer said: “The buck leaped through our glass door and completely wreaked havoc.

“Fortunately, everyone inside remained calm and out of the way. It was a big buck, you would not want to mess with this deer. We had broken mannequins, tables and dressing rooms that needed to be cleaned up. I had to go through our garments to check there was no deer blood on them.”

The moment a deer smashed through a lingerie shop window before careering around store sending staff fleeing. Picture: SWNS