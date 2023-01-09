The grandfather said he will use the money to pay his bills and see his family

A “sweet” Walmart worker has been able to retire from his job at the age of 82 after a video of him went viral on social media - and helped raise more than $100,000 (£82,000) for him.

Butch Marion had been working a 40-hour week as a cashier at retailer Walmart in Maryland, United States , until a kind-hearted customer stepped in.

Rory McCarty, who is a TikTok user, posted a short video of Marion on the website and urged people to contribute to a fundraising page so the retail worker could finally take a well deserved break.

Grandfather Marion had previously worked at US car manufacturing company General Motors but retired so he could look after his ex-wife’s husband - and when he passed away, Marion also then took care of his ex-wife. When she also died, Marion returned to work at Walmart.

Helping a navy veteran

McCarty posted a video on TikTok of hardworking Marion behind the counter, which quickly got millions of views and thousands of comments.

Some other users praised Marion for his service. One wrote: “He works at Walmart near me, he’s the best, always sweet to my family, my kids love him. Melts my heart. So deserving. Much love for helping him.”

McCarty then set up the GoFundMe page simply called “Butch” on 18 December, which has now received $123,995 from over 5,000 well-wishers across the world at the time of writing - and that amount of money is still growing.

Explaining why he set up the fundraiser, McCarty wrote: “I was shopping at Walmart the other day, and was waited on by an 82-year-old man named Butch. As a business owner and knowing how hard it’s been to try to find good help for my business. I was astounded seeing this little older man still grinding, working 8 to 9 hour shifts.

“Recently I saw a GoFundMe for a 82-year-old lady working at Walmart on TikTok, and seeing they raised money for her to retire for good. I wanted to help this Navy Veteran to live the remainder of his years travelling to see his kids in Florida. Get him off his feet for 8 hours at a time and do the things he would love to do that he may not be able to for financial reasons.

“Every penny will go to Butch. Janette, the daughter of Butch, has confirmed that I can withdraw the funds on behalf of her father and send them outside of GoFundMe.”

A friendship that will last

On Wednesday 4 January, Marion was able to work his final shift at Walmart - and he was then presented with a cheque for $108,000, which was how much had been raised by that time.

He said that he will use the money to pay off his bills and go and visit his daughters and grandchildren in Florida, who he hasn’t been able to see in years.

Marion told US TV programme Fox5: “This is just unreal. I feel like a new man. Bird out of a cage.”

In a heart-warming moment, Marion and McCarty also told each other they loved each other after the cheque had been passed over. The pair have now developed a friendship and will go out for meals together. It’s a friendship McCarty says will continue.