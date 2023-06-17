For the curious.
Watch moment students climb down ropes to escape a burning building

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

A group of students were forced to climb down ropes to escape a burning building after an electricity meter caught fire.

The video from Delhi, India, shows the group of students making their way down from the building, dangling from ropes, onto the busy street. The fire broke out in the Gyana building, a coaching institute, in the city on 15 June.

According to the police, the fire broke out in an electricity metre.

The trapped students panicked and climbed out a window - using air conditioner units installed on other floors to assist them.

Delhi fire services director Atul Garg said: "We received info about a fire in a building. Later we came to know that it is a coaching centre and some children are trapped in it. We sent a total of 11 fire tenders to the spot. The fire has been brought under control."

According to the fire report, all the students were rescued from the building and nobody was injured.

Related topics:StudentsIndiaFireVideo