If you’re struggling with today’s Wordle and the prospect of losing your streak is looming, don’t worry - we’re here to help

Wordle took the world by storm during the Covid-19 pandemic - when everyone was staying home during lockdown, for a period of time, “did you get the Wordle?” replaced “hello” as an everyday greeting, quickly followed by “how many guesses?”

While some of the game’s popularity has waned, a dedicated audience of loyal players remain, returning each day to take a crack at the daily puzzle .

But as those players know, when you start getting down to your fourth and fifth guess with no clue of the word, it can start to get a little stressful - if the prospect of losing your streak fills you with dread, then don’t panic, we’re here to help.

Warning: the end of this article will include the answer for today’s Wordle.

How to play Wordle

Wordle is an online brainteaser which lies somewhere between a crossword and a sudoku puzzle. Anyone who knows the game Mastermind, which employs the use of coloured pegs, will instantly be familiar with the premise of Wordle.

The objective of the game is to guess the secret word in six tries, using a series of hints to figure it out:

If any of your letters are highlighted as green, that means that you’ve got the right letter in the right place

If any of the letters are highlighted as yellow, that means that that letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong place

If any of your letters are highlighted as grey, it means that that letter isn’t included anywhere in the secret word

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game “Wordle” on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022 (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

You have to enter a word as a guess, you cannot enter random letters, like just the vowels, in hopes of cracking the code.

You can play Wordle on the New York Times website . There is only one puzzle released each day, so you’ll need to check the website again the following day to continue playing along.

To get you started, here are 12 strong starting words that are mathematically proven to give you an edge .

Hints for today’s Wordle

Here are some hints for the Wordle puzzle today, Thursday 26 January:

The word is an adjective

It contains a double letter

It starts with B

Some synonyms for the word include muscular, hefty, brawny and well built

The word might appeal to carnivores

Wordle answer

The answer for 26 January 2023 is “BEEFY”.

