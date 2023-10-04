It’s not just humans who can be influencers on social media

Today (Wednesday 4 October) is World Animal Day, an annual celebration of creatures which is marked across the world.

Here at NationalWorld, to mark the occasion we have put together a list of some of the most influential animal accounts on social media platform TikTok. So, what exactly is World Animal Day, how many followers do the most popular pets have and how much do they earn per post? Here’s what you need to know.

What is World Animal Day?

World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on 4 October. The date of the celebration is chosen because this is the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Animal welfare organisations, community groups, youth and children’s clubs, businesses and individuals to organise events in celebration, and the day is now recognised in a variety of countries.

What are the most popular animals on TikTok?

It’s not just humans who can be influencers on social media sites, their pets can also gain a following of their very own. These are the most popular animal accounts on TikTok right now, according to BuzzBingo.

With 28.6M followers and over 379 million likes, Tiger King star Kody Antle’s tiger is top of TikTok’s influencer pet list.

In second place is Pomeranian dog Jiff Pom , who has 20.4 million followers. Floofnoodles the ferret comes third, with 17.6 million followers.

The next three most influential pets on the list are dogs; tuckerbudzyn is fourth with 11.2 million followers, I am Bunny is fifth with 8.3 million and Swaggy Wolfdog is sixth with 7.5 million followers.

Next on the list, and coming in seventh, is a gorilla called Moksha , who has 6.5 million followers, followed by another dog, Huxley the Panda Puppy , in eighth who has 6.2 million followers. They are closely followed by Doug The Pug is ninth with 6.1 million followers.

How much do popular animals earn on TikTok?

Unsurprisingly, the most popular animals on TikTok can make a lot of money with their posts. In fact, the top earners make more than the average UK worker makes in a year, which has also been highlighted by BuzzBingo.

According to the ONS, in 2022 the average annual UK salary was £32,300 for a full-time role and £12,247 for a part-time role, but these pets can all earn an amount that rivals that with just one post.

This is how much each pet earns per TikTok post, according to the most recent data available from 2022 figures:

Kody Antle: £50,642.87

Jiff Pom: £48,561.66

Floofnoodles: £30,293.23

Tuckerbudzyn: £17,805.94

I Am Bunny: £13,412.27

Swaggy Wolfdog: £13,181.02

Moksha: £12,949.78

Huxley the Panda Puppy: £12,718.53

Doug The Pug: £13,181.02

How can I celebrate World Animal Day?

There are many ways you can celebrate World Animal Day. Firstly, if you have a pet yourself you can simply give them a treat, be that some delicious food or a new toy, or something as simple as an extra long walk in their favourite area or a visit to see one of their animal friends.