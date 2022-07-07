Cadbury Dairy Milk, Galaxy and Kit Kat are all contenders for the UK’s most popular chocolate brand

Chocolate is one of the people’s favourite treats, both in the UK and across the world .

Whether you prefer it plain, flavoured, milk, dark or white, sweet or bitter, everyone enjoys the luxurious taste of chocolate.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that a day dedicated purely to chocolate has been created.

Unsurprisingly, it’s called World Chocolate Day. It’s sometimes referred to as International Chocolate Day or just Chocolate Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual day of celebration, and which chocolate bar has been voted the nation’s best.

Is it World Chocolate Day today?

Yes, World Chocolate Day is today (Thursday 7 July 2022).

It is an annual celebration of chocolate which takes place on 7 July every year.

What is the history of World Chocolate Day?

This year is the 14th annual World Chocolate Day.

Established in 2009, World Chocolate Day marks the supposed anniversary of the day that this iconic dessert, which was first created in Jamaica, was first introduced into Europe in 1550 by Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés.

How is World Chocolate Day celebrated?

All around the world on 7 July supermarkets, local suppliers and all food stores celebrate the day by offering special deals and discounts on chocolate items so everyone can enjoy the treat for less.

On a personal level, the easiest way for people to get involved in World Chocolate Day celebrations is simply to eat some of their favourite chocolate bars.

You could also share chocolate with loved ones and wish them ‘happy World Chocolate Day’.

What is the nation’s favourite chocolate?

The nation’s favourite chocolate brand is Cadbury, according to leading food magazine The Grocer.

These are the top 10 chocolate products, according to UK sales figures:

Cadbury dairy milk

Galaxy

Lindt Lindor

Maltesters

Kinder

Cadbury twirl

Kit kat

Cadbury Wispa

Areo

M&Ms

What are the origins of chocolate?

Chocolate comes from the seeds of the Theobroma cacao tree, an exotic tree that’s been cultivated for over three millennia in Central America, Northern South America and Mexico.

It was first cultivated over 4000 years ago in Mesoamerica, which is modern-day Mexico, and was used by The Olmec, one of the most ancient civilizations in Latin America.

They are thought to have been the first to turn the cocoa plant into a bitter chocolate drink, and they used it in rituals and for medicine.

Chocolate was first touted in Europe as a healing tonic. Today, we know that the darker the chocolate, the better it is for us as it’s full of antioxidants which help the brain to release ‘feel-good’ chemicals so that we feel happy.

That could help to explain why people love chocolate so much. Though, of course, it may also have something to do with the sugar which is added to most chocolate products.

The Mesoamerican people prized cacao so highly that it was used as currency.