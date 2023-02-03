Bobi takes the title from Australian cattle dog Bluey who reached the grand old age of 29 years and five months

A 30-year-old dog from Portugal has been named the World’s Oldest Dog by the Guinness World Records.

Bobi was officially crowned with the title on 1 February after officials verified his old age and proclaimed him as the World’s Oldest Dog and the Oldest Dog Ever. At 30 years and 268 days young (as of 3 February), Bobi was born on the Costa family farm in the village of Conqueiros in Leiria, Portugal in 1992.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Set to reach his 31st birthday in May, Bobi beats the former record for Oldest Dog Ever set by Australian cattle dog Bluey who reached the grand old age of 29 years and five months. So who is Bobi, how old is he and when did he win the title? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is the World’s Oldest Dog?

Bobi has been named the World’s Oldest Dog and the Oldest Dog Ever in the world by the Guinness World Records.

Bobi, the World’s Oldest Dog with his Guinness World Record (Photo: Guinness World Records)

Advertisement

He received the title on 1 February after his age was verified by the Portuguese government’s pet database, which recorded him as being born in 1992. As a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo his life expectancy was 12-14-years-old, which Bobi has more than doubled. It seems that long life runs in his genes, with his mother Gira living to be 18-years-old and another of the Costa family dogs living to be 22-years-old.

Advertisement

What have his owners said?

Bobi had a tough start to life, the pup was born in an outbuilding on the Costa family farm, however due to how many animals were already present, elders decided to put the pups down, however, Bobi escaped.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Guinness World Records, Leonel Costa explained: “I was eight years old. My father was a hunter, and we always had many dogs.” He continued: “Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive.”

Costa and his brother discovered that Bobi had been left behind and helped hide him from the family until he opened his eyes. He said: “We knew that when the dog opened its eyes, my parents would no longer bury it.” He continued: “It was popular knowledge that this act could not or should be done.” Adding: “I confess that when they found out that we already knew, they screamed a lot and punished us, but it was worth it and for a good reason.”

Costa has put Bobi’s long life down to the fact he lives in a “calm, peaceful environment” and eats human food with the seasoning removed, explaining: “What we ate, they ate too.” Adding: “Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn’t hesitate and chooses our food.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who held the previous record?

Bobi has overtaken the record for the Oldest Dog Ever previously held by Australian cattle dog Bluey who reached the grand old age of 29 years and five months. Bluey was born in 1910 and worked on a cattle farm for 20 years before being put to sleep in 1939.

Spike was the previous Guinness World Record holder (Photo: PA)