Eight entries fought it out in this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog Competition but there could only be one winner - and after five attempts, Pekingese Wild Thang, finally took the crown.

The World's Ugliest Dog competition 2024 has taken place at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, and competition was tough. It was Pekingese, Wild Thang, who eventually claimed the crown though, finally claiming the limelight after entering the contest five times.

The eight-year-old pooch from Coos Bay, Orego, suffered from canine distemper when he was just 10 weeks old, which led to his teeth not growing, allowing his tongue to loll out of his mouth. It also gave him a muscle disorder meaning one of his legs is constantly cycling.

The competition, which has been running for nearly 50 years, says “the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has been a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet”. Their website states: “Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.”

Wild Thang won the World's Ugliest Dog Competition against stiff competition. Picture: Sonoma-Marin Fair | Sonoma-Marin Fair

This year saw eight contenders vying for the top spot the majority of which have been saved from shelters, promoting the importance of giving a rescue dog a forever home.

This year's judges were NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, human rights advocate Linda Witong Abrahm and California 34th Treasurer Fiona Ma. Talking about their choice of winner, Fiona, said: Well, I think Wild Thang was a fan favourite and the fact that he had been competing for five times and only came in second, it's kind of like the bridesmaid and never the bride. I think, you know, really tugged at our heartstrings, and you know, he deserved to win."

Runners up in the World's Ugliest Dog Competition 2024. Picture: Sonoma-Marin Fair | Sonoma-Marin Fair

World's Ugliest Dog competition 2024 winners

Wild Thang, and his owner Ann Lewis, won $5,000 for coming in first. In second place, and taking home a $3,000 prize was Rome, a 14-year-old pug in a wheelchair. Rome’s owner, Michelle Grady, said: “I love that [the competition] represents dogs that are imperfect — imperfectly perfect."

Not only the judges’ runner up, Rome also won the People’s Choice Award which was voted for by the public in an online poll.

Another 14-year-old, this time a white coated dog called Daisy May, took the third spot and walked away with a $2,000 prize. A mixed breed, Daisy May had lost her hair, teeth and vision when she was rescued from the streets at two years old.