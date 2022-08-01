These Yorkshire sayings are proper champion

It’s Yorkshire Day , so to celebrate all that is great about the UK ’s county here are some top Yorkshire sayings.

We’ve written them all in Yorkshire dialect, of course, but don’t worry if you don’t understand that as we’ve included the English translations too.

Yorkshire Day 2022 - the civic gathering will be held in Keighley, West Yorkshire, this year.

What is Yorkshire Day?

Yorkshire Day is a yearly celebration to promote the historic county of Yorkshire, north England, which is the largest county in the UK.

The day encompasses anything to do with Yorkshire, from cooking to landscapes and military customs.

Yorkshire Day is held on the same day every year, 1 August.

Amongst the celebrations there is a civic gathering of lord mayors, mayors, and other civic heads from across the county. In 2022, the civic gathering is taking place in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

What are the best Yorkshire sayings?

"Put wood in t’ole! Were tha born in a barn?”

Translation: shut the door before it gets colder in this room.

This is frequently shouted by mothers to their children when they leave the door open after they leave the room. It’s a way of telling someone that you just want them to shut the door.

“Gi or, ya daft hapeth”

Translation: give over, you silly halfpenny.

Usually said with warmth and fondness, this is something that one Yorkshire person says to another when they believe they are saying something with little truth or acting silly. “Gi or” is a short form of “Give over”, “daft” means “silly” and an “hapeth” is short for “halfpenny’s worth” in old currency.

“Eee, by gum! I’m chuffed t’bits”

Translation: My gosh, I’m so happy.

This is a saying that Yorkshire folk say when they are surprised and absolutely delighted.

“Tint tin tin”

Translation: It isn’t in the tin.

This phrase can be used to let someone know that what they are searching for isn’t in the place they are looking for it, it doesn’t specifically have to be in a tin.

“Stop crying or al gi thi summert t cry about!”

Translation: Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry about.

This is something that mother’s usually mutter to their children when they are behaving badly - and their patience is wearing thin. It’s not actually a serious threat, but it’s been very effective in getting children to behave for generations.

"Be reight."

Translation: It will be alright.

This is what Yorkshire people say when they hear that someone they know is going through a difficult time and are trying to reassure them that things will be okay.

"’Ey up!"

Translation: Hello

This is a friendly greeting among Yorkshire men and women.

"Yer brew’s mashin’."

Translation: Your cup of tea is brewing

Basically, a Yorkshire person telling you that your cup of (Yorkshire) tea will be ready for you to drink shortly.

"That’s proper champion”

Translation: That’s is fantastic/brilliant/wonderful.

Insert your own compliment as required, this is a way of a Yorkshire person letting someone know that the news they have just delivered to them has been exceptionally well received and they are very proud of them.

"Eeh, yer reight nesh."

Translation: Oh, you’re really cold.

The word “nesh” is a Yorkshire way of saying you are cold and “reight” is a way of saying “right”. Nesh is used a lot in Yorkshire because it does tend to be quite cold in the county.

"Tarra, ducky."

Translation: Goodbye, duck.

An affectionate Yorkshire way of saying farewell to anyone, from a friend or family member to a bus driver. Duck is a nickname that Yorkshire people use regularly.

"There’s nowt s’queer as folk."

Translation: There’s nothing as strange as people.

This is another affectionate term used by people in Yorkshire when they are discussing the differences between people.

“I’m as ‘appy as a pig in muck."

Translation: I’m as happy as a pig in the dirt.

This is another way of Yorkshire folk communicating with each other how happy they are.

"It’s like Blackpool illuminations in ‘ere."

Translation: It’s like Blackpool illuminations in this room.

Another phrase often used by parents to express to their children that they are unhappy that they have left lights on in their home, even if it’s just one. What the person who utters this phrase is really trying to say is “turn that light off right now”.

"I’m chuffed t’bits wi’ that."

Translation: I’m really pleased with that.