Every star sign has a symbol which reveals something about the personality of people who are born under that sign

We all know that there are 12 different horoscope signs, and that each person is said to have certain traits, desires, or a way of viewing the world, based on their star sign .

Your personal astrological sign is based on the date you were born and, in turn, also the position of the sun on that day.

The 12 zodiac signs are aquarius, pisces, aries, taurus, gemini, cancer, leo, virgo, libra, scorpio, sagittarius and capricorn.

But, what are star signs, what are star sign dates and symbols and what do they each reveal about a person’s personality? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are star signs?

The zodiac is made up of 12 constellations and signs, dividing the sky into twelve sections. The astrological signs relate to these 12 30-degree sectors that make up Earth’s 360-degree orbit around the Sun.

The sun travels through each sign throughout the year, and it takes approximately thirty days to travel between each sign.

These are star sign dates, and symbols and their meanings, for every month of the year.

What are the star sign dates?

Here are the star sign dates, which remain the same every year.

20 January to 18 February - Aquarius

19 February to 20 March - Pisces

21 March to 19 April - Aries

20 April to 20 May - Taurus

21 May to 20 June - Gemini

21 June to 22 July - Cancer

23 July to 22 August - Leo

23 August to 22 September - Virgo

23 September to 22 October - Libra

23 October to 21 November - Scorpio

22 November to 21 December - Sagittarius

22 December to 19 January - Capricorn

What are the symbols of each of the star signs?

Each star sign has its own symbol, and they each indicate something about the personality of people born under that sign. Here are each of the zodiac sign symbols, and what they mean.

Aquarius - The water-bearer

The water represents truth which Aquarians give to the world.

The aquarius symbol.

Pisces - The fish

The symbol is two fishes tied to one another, swimming in opposite directions and this symbolises the fact that Pisceans have conflicting desires and extremes of temperament.

The pisces symbol.

Aries - The ram

This is because of Aries’ brave, tenacious ability to climb to the top of the mountain, no matter what.

The Aries symbol.

Taurus - The bull

Taurians have resilience and stubbornness and, like a bull, they can be both frighteningly fierce or serenely gentle.

The tarus symbol.

Gemini - The twins

Geminis are known for their duality, versatility and ability to talk twice as fast and say twice as much as everyone else.

The gemini symbol.

Cancer - The crab

A hard shell protects the soft flesh beneath in Cancers, just like with a crab. Their sometimes tough exterior hides their emotional sensitivity.

The cancer symbol.

Leo - The lion

Leos love to lead and naturally protect themselves, as well as those they perceive as being vulnerable. They have a regal air about them and are very noble and proud too.

The leo symbol.

Virgo - The maiden

Virgos have pure intentions, and a modest, conscientious nature. The maiden is often pictured holding a sheaf of wheat which symbolises the fertilisation of ideas and skills that Virgos give.

The virgo symbol.

Libra - The scales

Librans pride themselves on being balanced. They like to keep everything on an even keel and behave with fairness.

The libra symbol.

Scorpio - The scorpion

Scorpios can be dangerous, secretive creatures which can cause damage to their enemies if threatened.

The scorpio symbol.

Sagittarius - The archer

People who are sagittarius aim high and true, they also love the outdoors and enjoy the thrill of the case.

The sagittarius symbol.

Capricorn - The goat

Like a goat, Caprians are determined, they are always climbing and want to rise up by taking advantage of every opportunity which comes their way.

The capricorn symbol.