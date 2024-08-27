Older worker finds security at Anchor’s The Dials in Hinckley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With over 1 million older people having experienced age discrimination at work, and 330,000 retirees stopping work due to a lack of flexible working, not-for-profit later living provider Anchor has been urging businesses and the government to help make workplaces more inclusive.*

One Anchor resident who feels valued in her part-time role is Cathy Bown, who rents a one-bedroom apartment at Anchor’s The Dials development in Hinckley. Showing no signs of wanting to slow down, Cathy has the best of both worlds living in the later living community and commuting to her part time work just a few miles down the road.

Cathy, who works in activities support, hasn’t faced any discrimination for her age whilst at work. She shares: “I was planning to hand my notice in for my job at Christmas, but instead they created a new role to suit me and my hours. I now work 9am to 5pm for two days a week, and it’s been brilliant to have my work recognised as being important. It’s shown me that people still value what I do.”

“It’s also allowed me to make the most of living in this new community. Since I still work, I thought friends and colleagues would tease me for moving to an apartment provided by a later-living specialist, but when people visit they completely understand why I’ve done it and are impressed by both my apartment and the bistro area.”

Cathy Bown

After privately renting for 12 years, Cathy wanted to be somewhere safe and secure ahead of her 70th birthday this year. She explains: “I was worried that my private landlord would one day decide to sell the place I was in, and felt insecure that I could be moved out with little warning. I decided to put myself on the council’s list, and when I visited The Dials I was blown away but what I saw.”

Having lived in the small village of Burbage just three miles from The Dials in Hinckley, Cathy was overjoyed not to have to move far for her new place. “I’ve lived around the area for years and absolutely loved it, so I was keen to still be able to go back to visit and also still drive to work.”

“As someone with a career in the care industry, I’m very aware of people feeling lonely in their old age, so I enjoy meeting up with residents here who don’t have family nearby. A few of us meet for coffee at 11am on Saturdays and Sundays and I’ve also really enjoyed organising some events for fellow residents including cocktail nights, crafting and other fun activities. There’s such a nice social community here, perfect for when I’m not working!”

Cathy’s rental of her top floor corner one-bedroom apartment is helped by the housing benefit for over 65s. She says: “I didn’t think I’d be able to afford a place like this originally and had given up on living here. However, Anchor’s team were incredibly helpful and once I realised it was within my price range I haven’t looked back! Sitting here and looking out of my patio doors, I feel a great sense of security and very settled here. I couldn’t ask for a better place or community to live.”

The Dials Exterior Image

Comprising 57 modern one- and two-bedroom apartments available to rent or buy via Shared Ownership, The Dials includes a range of communal facilities including a beauty salon, café and bistro, as well as a 24 hour emergency response call system. For more information about Anchor or the homes available, please visit https://thedials.org.uk/.