A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a tram in Oldham town centre. Emergency services were called to King Street at 11am on Tuesday (November 28) following a collision involving a man and a tram.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 11am on Tuesday, November 28, officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a tram and a pedestrian on King Street in Oldham. Emergency services attended the scene a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No arrests have been made and there is currently a scene in place while officers conduct further enquiries."

Metrolink said its tram services going through the area have been diverted following the incident. Affected passengers can use their tickets on local bus services. Danny Vaughan, Transport for Greater Manchester’s head of Metrolink, said: "Metrolink trams are not currently stopping at Oldham Central and Oldham King Street. Diversion are also in place on some bus routes.

"At around 11am this morning a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a tram on King Street in Oldham, with emergency services arriving quickly at the scene to take the man to hospital. Service changes remain in place on the Rochdale and East Didsbury lines with trams only running from Rochdale Town Centre to Oldham Mumps, and from East Didsbury to Westwood. Tickets and passes are being accepted on a number of local bus services which can be found on our website.

