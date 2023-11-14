Former Olympic athlete Brian Hebditch has died after being hit by a lorry outside a garden centre.

Anthony Brian Hebditch, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on November 1. Known as Brian, the “true old-fashioned gentleman” was a skilled clay shooter who represented Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

His children have published a tribute to him via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary – describing him as someone who loved his family. They said: “Brian Hebditch, our Dad, meant so much us. He loved his job as a shooting coach and ran a shooting school in Hampshire for many years.

"When our Mum was diagnosed with cancer he sold his business and devoted himself to caring for her until her death. His friends describe him as a true old-fashioned gentleman, great company and a great shot.

"He was also a renowned clay shooter at national and international levels, and represented Britain in skeet shooting at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. We are devastated he is no longer here. His death leaves a huge hole in our family, we will miss him so much, as will his grandchildren, his friends and his new puppy."

Police said the collision took place outside a garden centre in Mill Lane at roughly 11.10am. Police enquiries into what caused the crash remain ongoing.