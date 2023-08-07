Telling news your way
Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
6 minutes ago

A one-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling out of a second-storey window in Burnley. The child was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on Sunday (6 August) morning, and say they are trying to track down several people who stopped to help the baby outside a home on Heap Street.

Det Insp Mark Saunders said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

"We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened".

