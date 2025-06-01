The Miss World 2025 quarterfinalists | Miss World

Model and influencer Opal Suchata has made history by taking the Miss World 2025 title home to Thailand in the country’s first ever win

The beauty queen received her crown from last year’s winner Krystyna Pyszková. She beat 107 other contestants and expressed her joy on Instagram for the historic win on Instagram.

A spokesman for the pageant said: “In an unforgettable evening that brought the world together in celebration of beauty, social and environmental service, and global sisterhood, Hyderabad, Telangana, witnessed history as Opal Suchata from Thailand was crowned the 72nd Miss World at the glittering grand finale held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

“The moment marked the powerful conclusion of a month-long journey across Telangana, one that saw 108 contestants from around the world participate in immersive cultural experiences, philanthropic challenges, and purpose-driven initiatives.

“With Telangana hosting the 72nd Miss World Festival for the first time, and India for the 3rd time (after 1996 and 2024), the event transformed Hyderabad into a global stage of unity and elegance, showcasing the state's warmth, rich heritage, and growing stature as a cultural and international hub.

“The grand finale was a spectacular culmination of dreams, diversity, and dedication, an evening that celebrated womanhood in its most empowering form.”

In second place was Ethiopia , Hasset Dereje (Miss World Africa), third was Poland , Maja Klajda (Miss World Europe) and fourth was Martinique , Aurélie Joachim (Miss World Caribbean).

Chairwoman of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley CBE, presided over the jury, She said: “Tonight, the world saw not just beauty, but brilliance, courage, and a call for change. Opal has shown us that she is more than a winner - she is a woman of purpose, with a voice that the world is ready to hear.”