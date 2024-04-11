Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley and a teacher at Wheatley’s Kingfisher Primary Academy, was last seen on March 14 on Thorne Road after earlier being spotted on nearby Winchester Avenue. South Yorkshire Police launched a huge hunt for the 63-year-old, with family and friends distributing thousands of posters, while underwater search and woodland rescue teams combed rivers and nearby woods for her. Sadly, her body was found near Barnby Dun on March 25, eleven days after going missing.

Following the tragic discovery daughter Samantha said: “They have recovered a body matching the description of my mother. Formal identification will take place in the coming days but as it stands at the moment police are 99% sure it is our much loved mother, wife, sister, auntie, cousin and friend Pam Johnson. We appreciate all the efforts you have made in helping to find her and we cannot thank you all enough for the love you have all shown to us and especially my mum. My mother would be completely overwhelmed with the amount of love and care that has been shown throughout the previous days running up to this horrible ending. Again thank you everybody, you will all forever have our love and respect.”