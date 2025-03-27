1 in 3 women in the UK find taking their car to the garage intimidating - 6 tips for confidence

Car at the garage

New research reveals that over 2 in 5 (43%) see car ownership as freeing, and almost 1 in 3 (30%) find it empowering. However, there are unique challenges that women face when navigating their experiences in car ownership.

A recent survey by Zuto car finance gathered insights from 1,000 Brits to understand public perceptions of car ownership. From understanding jargon to feelings of intimidation regarding repairs, the results reveal the gender disparities in car ownership and knowledge.

How does confidence differ between the genders?

When it comes to the feelings about owning a car, the responses from both men and women were very similar across the board. Around 2 in 5 respondents shared the positive sentiment that having a car is freeing. Still, they also shared similar negative views, with 1 in 6, both men and women, finding that owning a car can be both demanding and stressful.

However, when asked about taking a car to a garage, this is one area in which the biggest disparities were highlighted.

According to the study, 35% of women find the car servicing and repair process intimidating, compared to just 21% of men. This feeling is something that varies quite significantly by age, with 40% of women aged 25-34 considering this process intimidating, while only 15% of women over 65 share this sentiment.

The study also found that only 10% of women feel confident and knowledgeable about servicing their cars, indicating a knowledge gap, and 19% of women reported difficulties with understanding automotive jargon, compared to 15% of men.

Trust in mechanics also appears to differ slightly between genders, with 18% of women expressing trust compared to 23% of men. Interestingly, the data suggests that women tend to feel more confident than men when it comes to purchasing cars.

Overall, the general consensus is that car maintenance and repairs can be equally stressful for all genders. However, women are a lot more likely to experience a lack of confidence, understanding, and trust when it comes to resolving car issues.

To help empower all car owners, Steph Wood, Head of Dealer at Zuto, has shared her top tips, from must-know terms to mechanic red flags.

How to feel confident and empowered as a car owner when it comes to maintenance and repairs

Understand basic car functions

“Take it upon yourself to learn the fundamentals of how your car works, as even a basic understanding can help you identify potential issues. You should also make sure you are aware of how your car may display warning signs, such as different dashboard lights and unusual noises or smells, that could indicate a problem.”

Learn basic maintenance tasks

“Mastering simple tasks, such as checking fluid levels or inspecting tyre pressure, and adhering to your car's maintenance schedule should save you money by preventing costly breakdowns. You can learn all of these through online guides and videos, as well as online forums.”

“Tyre treads is another thing you can stay on top of is checking tyre tread depth. A 20p coin has a bevelled edge that is 3mm deep - if you can't see that edge when you insert the coin into the tread, then the tread is sufficient. For more precise measurements, consider using a manual or digital tyre depth gauge.”

Decipher “garage speak”

“Try to familiarise yourself with common automotive terms and create your own personal glossary. When you come across a new term, remember to write it down and research its meaning.

“Knowing terms like “suspension” or “alternator” and being able to use the correct terminology with a mechanic will demonstrate your knowledge. But remember, it’s okay to ask them to explain any jargon that you don’t understand!

Know your car's history

“It is important to keep a detailed record of all your car's maintenance and repairs to keep a good track of the condition of your car and identify any recurring problems. Recording information such as oil changes, mileage, receipts, and work performed is really important in creating a comprehensive history.

“This also includes requesting a complete service history when buying a new car as this could also reveal potential problems. Many car finance companies offer a vehicle history check using the car's registration number. This check can reveal whether the vehicle has been stolen, recently written off, or has a registration that does not match its make or model.”

Recognise shady practices

“There is a small risk that a mechanic could be trying to overcharge you or test your knowledge, however, there are red flags that you can look out for that can indicate this. Be wary of mechanics who rush you into making immediate decisions or pressure you into making a repair that feels unnecessary.

“Transparency is also really important, so be cautious if the information they provide seems vague or unclear. Trust your gut, and remember it is okay to ask for a second opinion. You should also check online reviews of local repair shops before trusting them with your car.”

Ask questions and be assertive

“Before you head to a garage, prepare yourself with a list of questions to ensure you can get all the answers you need. Don’t be afraid to challenge a mechanic’s recommendations if you have a concern or want to compare prices.

“If you do feel uncomfortable or intimidated, bring a trusted friend or family member with you for support.”