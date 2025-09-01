5 Horror Films with Hidden Messages You Probably Missed

Horror movies often hide deeper truths behind the scares, from sharks symbolising greed to zombies mocking consumer culture, the real horror is what they reveal about us.

Think horror is just blood, guts and cheap scares? Think again. From a shark that symbolises corporate greed to zombies that mock consumer culture, these five classics prove the scariest thing on screen isn’t the monster - it’s us, writes Hamid Amirani.

Horror has long been dismissed as a genre concerned only with blood, gore and sudden shocks. But some of its most iconic films reveal a more ambitious purpose. Directors have long used terrifying creatures and violent spectacles to comment on society, turning the cinema screen into a mirror of human behaviour.

Here are five classic horror movies that do more than make you scream...they make you think.

JAWS (Dir. Steven Spielberg, US, 1975)

The author Hamid Amirani’s debut novel, Sam Hain.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve watched Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece. As a child, I loved it for the suspense, the gory action, and the shocks.

Watching it as an adult, though, I saw a different film. I no longer viewed the shark as the antagonist of the story, and not just because I’m an animal lover. Even if it wasn’t the intention of Spielberg and screenwriters Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb, I regard the villain of the film to be unbridled, sociopathic greed. The Great White Shark is merely behaving according to evolutionary instinct for survival. The Mayor, on the other hand, ignores all warnings, and even when people have died in shark attacks, he still insists on keeping the beach open for the 4th July.

And even then? After a further death and injuries, he ponders whether he can still save the summer tourist trade. Police Chief Martin Brody has to literally put the pen in his hand to force him to sign the contract for shark hunter Quint to catch the Great White.

The dark side of capitalism is the monster in JAWS.

ALIEN (Dir. Ridley Scott, US, 1979)

ALIEN is another one that, when younger, I enjoyed for the scary horror of an extraterrestrial creature picking off the crew of a commercial mining ship one by one.

On subsequent viewings, however, I noticed that the character of science officer Ash is always dismissive of anything Ripley, the Sigourney Weaver character, has to say or tries to do, at one point even ignoring her direct order as his superior ranking officer. While it’s true – SPOILER ALERT (though it’s a 46-year-old film, so, really, you have no excuse) – that Ash turns out to actually be an android sent by the Company to retrieve and return the alien at all costs and his contemptuous attitude was therefore in response to Ripley potentially getting in the way of his mission, it’s also true that Ash’s passive aggressive tone is never directed at any of the other crew members. One could say, then, that ALIEN is an allegory for how women are treated in the workplace even when they have the best ideas.

Or, as an internet meme puts it more succinctly: “Alien is a movie where nobody listens to the smart woman, and then they all die except for the smart woman and her cat.”

DAWN OF THE DEAD (Dir. George A. Romero, US, 1978)

No discussion of horror films and social commentary can leave out legendary auteur George A. Romero’s seminal 70s classic that used the spectacle of hordes of mindless zombies converging on a shopping mall as a metaphor for a consumerist society wherein people have been indoctrinated into shopping as habit, solace, and joy all in one.

Where JAWS and ALIEN didn’t necessarily set out to show the evil of cold, remorseless capitalism and sexism in the workplace respectively, DAWN OF THE DEAD very much wears its theme on its blood drenched sleeve. It’s a film that can certainly be enjoyed purely on a popcorn level if that’s what a viewer wants, but it’s Romero’s slant on mass consumption that gives it an edge. The inferior 2004 remake, though perfectly watchable, swapped satire for straightforward action and, as a result, lacked bite (pun totally and unapologetically intended) and, I would argue, a point.

THE PURGE (Dir. James DeMonaco, US, 2013)

Released 12 years ago, THE PURGE has sadly proved to be one of the most relevant horror films of the 21st century. Although its power has been somewhat diluted by a series of sequels, prequels and a TV show, the central premise of a future USA where a new Constitution has legislated for an annual ‘Purge’ night in which all crime, including murder, is legal remains compelling both as a confined space shocker about a family struggling to fight off armed psychopaths bent on killing them and as a frighteningly prescient picture of where the American political climate has descended.

A touch hyperbolic? Not really, when people who violently assaulted police officers defending the Capitol on January 6th 2021, leading to the death of one, have been pardoned, or when sitting Republican Congressmen and women have called for the killer of George Floyd to be pardoned, or when masked men with no identification are grabbing children off the street and bundling then into vans.

Not enough? Just a couple of months ago, it was reported the Department of Homeland Security was considering a pitch for a new reality show that would see immigrants competing to win US citizenship.

Where will thing stand in three years?

SOCIETY (Dir. Brian Yuzna, US, 1989)

A high school kid feels like an outsider in his own rich family and is convinced his parents and sister are hiding a sinister secret. Sinister is an understatement as to what they’re hiding.

A cult classic of the body horror subgenre, SOCIETY is a gonzo gorefest that proved too much for some viewers. The controversy over its spectacularly over the top and visceral special effects somewhat overshadowed the satire at the heart of the story, which took the notion of rich elites feeding off the poor and turned it into a grotesquely literal metaphor. No subtlety here. No unintentional thematics. It’s on the nose (and every other body part – you’ll have to watch. If you can stomach it).

SOCIETY could be made today and it would still sadly be as relevant as it was at the tail end of the 80s, a decade that saw mammoth wealth expansion alongside equally mammoth widening poverty.

​Hamid Amirani was born in Iran and came to London not long after. He studied Media and Communications at Goldsmiths, University of London. Before turning to fiction, Amirani worked across a wide range of media and creative roles – from proofreading to interviewing director Michael Bay for a print feature. He began writing his debut novel, the horror comedy ​Sam Hain, during lockdown, which helped stave off cabin fever. It marks his first full-length work of fiction.

