'Adolescence: screen time, struggles and the silent crisis facing our youth'

As Netflix’s hard-hitting drama shines a light on teen turmoil, Spire Leicester’s Dr. Nichani OBE shares real-world insight on the impact of excessive screen use.

Netflix’s new drama Adolescence has captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of the modern teenage experience — from anxiety and fractured friendships to identity struggles and emotional withdrawal.

For Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Nichani OBE, the show is more than a compelling watch — it’s a stark reminder of what he sees daily in his clinic.

“Adolescence captures something very real,” says Dr. Nichani. “We’re seeing children and young people facing overwhelming levels of emotional distress, and screen use is often a major contributing factor. It’s not just about how long they’re on screens — it’s what it’s doing to their brains, their self-esteem, and their ability to interact with the world around them.”

Dr Nichani, Consultant Paediatrician comments on Netflix’s hard-hitting drama Adolesence.

A consultant paediatrician who has appeared on BBC, Channel 4 and ITV discussing the dangers of excessive screen use, Dr. Nichani has become a leading voice on the issue. He also regularly hosts free sessions to educate parents, carers, and teachers on the growing risks of digital overexposure.

“Technology is here to stay — we’re not trying to fight that,” he explains. “But families need guidance. Screens are creeping into every part of life, and children are paying the price with their mental health, their sleep, and even their physical development.”

As a tireless advocate for child wellbeing, Dr. Nichani’s events are focused on restoring balance. His sessions equip families with practical guidance and open the door for honest conversations — something that Adolescence subtly encourages too.

“We don’t want to scare people — we want to empower them,” he says. “If this drama gets families talking, then it’s doing something powerful. But alongside the stories, we need real-world support and education. That’s where we step in.”

As the themes of Adolescence continue to spark discussion, Dr. Nichani and Spire Leicester Hospital hope those conversations move beyond the screen — and into the hearts of the families who need it most.