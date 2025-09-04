Books offering clarity after a late Autism or ADHD diagnosis

New titles from Jessica Kingsley Publishers offer practical guidance and reassurance for adults coming to terms with late autism and ADHD diagnoses.

As diagnoses of autism and ADHD in midlife and beyond rise sharply, two new books from Jessica Kingsley Publishers offer practical roadmaps for people grappling with the question: what happens next?

Until recently, autism and ADHD were conditions most often associated with children. But in the past decade, thousands of adults in their forties, fifties and even retirement years have been diagnosed – or have come to identify – as neurodivergent. For many, this discovery comes after years of struggling with workplace difficulties, relationships that never quite fitted, or an enduring sense of being “out of step” with the world.

Media headlines frequently ask why so many people are now being diagnosed, or whether these conditions are being “over-diagnosed”. Such debates often overlook the realities driving late diagnosis: the profound dislocation of the pandemic, which stripped away routine and coping mechanisms; the cumulative toll of workplace restructures and redundancies that expose longstanding patterns; or the recognition, prompted by a child’s own assessment, that the traits in question have always been present in the parent too.

And yet, even when a diagnosis is confirmed, very few people leave the clinic with any kind of roadmap. The life-changing question of what now? is left hanging, and people must seek out their own answers. Books can be a lifeline in that search, offering clarity, companionship and practical guidance.

Sara-Louise Ackrill, therapist, workplace consultant and co-author of The ND Lovers Club, reviews two new guides for adults living with late autism and ADHD diagnosis.

Jessica Kingsley Publishers, well known for its focus on neurodiversity, has recently released two new titles aimed at adults coming to terms with a late diagnosis – one centred on ADHD, the other on autism.

Paperback (£19.99) | Kindle (£12.99) | 224 pages | Jessica Kingsley

This is a high-quality book that covers topics many ADHDers will not only find helpful, but would struggle to find elsewhere without hiring a decent neurodiversity coach. Readers benefit from the expertise of two ADHD coaches, alongside contributions from a range of professionals.

The book will be particularly useful for those wanting to understand ADHD in the context of social systems and inequality – a perspective often missing in mainstream accounts. It offers depth for readers outside of diversity and inclusion roles, providing a modern and relevant take that avoids narrowing into a purely white, middle-class lens.

Kate Lane-Toner and Suzi Payton’s book provides insight, guidance and reassurance for autistic adults coming to terms with a diagnosis later in life.

It is also valuable for anyone considering ADHD coaching as a next step in their journey. As a neurodiversity therapist and coach myself, I know that many people want to re-shape their careers once they begin to make sense of their condition. For under-employed or frustrated neurodivergent adults, coaching others can be a rewarding path.

Where to read – on the train, in the office, or at your work-based book club.

Value for money – not cheap, but worth it: the learning lasts a lifetime.

What you won’t get – alienating or self-indulgent memoir. The lived experience sections are carefully drawn so all readers can connect.

The new guide by Katie Friedman and Alex Campbell explores ADHD through coaching, social systems, and lived experience, offering practical tools for adults navigating a late diagnosis.

Easy to read? – yes, clear and accessible, and doubles as a reference text.

Paperback (£14.99) | Kindle (£8.49) | 251 pages | Jessica Kingsley

An affecting opening quote (which I won’t spoil) immediately set the tone, reminding me of my own diagnosis at 38. Lane-Toner and Payton, both proudly autistic, are realistic and far enough along their own journeys to serve as credible guides.

The book follows a linear and logical structure, covering the upheaval of diagnosis, explaining its importance to others, and exploring the process of building a sustainable sense of self. Particularly strong sections focus on communication, love and sex, and rediscovering passions – areas where my own clients often find little guidance elsewhere.

Unlike ADHD, there are no medications that can help autistic adults manage their condition, which can make autism feel more intangible and, at times, harder to navigate. That reality adds weight to the practical, lived insights this book provides.

Where to read – anywhere. The cover is warm yet neutral; you won’t feel self-conscious reading it on the Tube.

Value for money – excellent.

What you won’t get – a flimsy text that feels like it should have been a blog post. This is dense, wise and practical.

Easy to read? – very. Well written, engaging, and easy to dip in and out of.

Sara-Louise Ackrill is a therapist, and co-author of The ND Lovers Club: How Neurodivergent Women Lust, Like, and Love. She is the founding CEO of Wired Differently and co-founder of Start Differently, a non-profit supporting neurodivergent people in employment and entrepreneurship.

Sara specialises in workplace inclusion, neurodiversity awareness, and domestic abuse advocacy in professional settings.

Story by Sara-Louise Ackrill for Belters News/The European