Breaking the scrum: Campbell Johnstone on courage, inclusion & changing the game for good

Campbell Johnstone - The Champions Speakers Agency

Campbell Johnstone’s impact extends beyond the rugby field. During his career, he had a stint with the Ospreys in Swansea, Wales, giving him a strong connection to the UK’s rugby community and leaving a lasting impression on Welsh fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the first openly gay All Black, Campbell has become one of the world’s most respected sports speakers and a powerful voice among inspirational speakers tackling inclusion in elite performance environments.

With international playing experience across New Zealand, France and the UK, and a reputation for challenging stigma through honesty and strength, he brings valuable perspective to conversations around identity, resilience and leadership in professional sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, the former prop forward discusses the importance of LGBTQ+ visibility in sport, the role of respect in inclusive team culture, and the message he hopes audiences take away from his journey as a trailblazing rugby speaker.

Q: Why do you believe visible LGBTQ+ role models in sport are essential for younger generations navigating identity and ambition?

Campbell Johnstone: “Well, I think it's important on the same level that it’s important for any athlete or any person to have role models.

“And the main reason, I believe, is that sport keeps us both healthy and—it's good for our mental health as well. It keeps us active and keeps us moving.

“And then, on a real point, it makes us see that anyone can achieve their goals if they set out and apply themselves. It makes the younger generation more motivated to achieve their goals, no matter what walk of life or where they come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They see these athletes or people succeeding and being successful in their chosen sports or chosen fields, and it makes the younger generation motivated and want to achieve their goals.

“And, you know, as people, we just keep moving forward, which is really special. I mean, I had many role models when I was a kid, and that's what really kept me driving forward.”

Q: From your perspective, what are the key elements organisations must embrace to build genuinely inclusive and respectful workplace cultures?

Campbell Johnstone: “Businesses can create a culture of respect—and I think that's the key element: respect.

“Respect comes in many different forms. If I can relate it back to a sporting concept, we always hold as a value in sport the idea of respect—where you respect your opposition, you respect your teammate, you respect the umpire or the referee, and you generally respect the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think if we bring all the other sub-communities—different sorts of communities like the rainbow community, all sorts of communities—under that same umbrella of respect, it will drive it, and it will make a very safe environment for everyone to be their true self.

“Because they see that everybody in the organisation is giving respect to whoever or whatever that person chooses or how they want to be. And I think that's one of the biggest things we must always keep in our minds—the idea of respect.

“And also, respect is a two-way road. You must also give respect back. You must respect your organisation that you work for as well, and make sure that you adhere to the standards that are required, as they will respect you and your personal beliefs and your life.”

Q: When you speak publicly about your journey, what lasting message or mindset do you hope audiences walk away with?

Campbell Johnstone: “I hope they take away a sense of belief—a sense that no matter your race, sexuality, religion, if you set a goal and you have the desire and determination and the belief, then it can be achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I hope that everyone takes that sense away from it, and the idea of respect—and remembering that it takes all types to make a community.

“Everyone is generally wanting to be nice and be equal, and we just have to give care and thought, and look around.

“I guess just look around and be aware of the atmosphere or the environment you’re in—and respect that.”

This exclusive interview with Campbell Johnstone was conducted by Megan Lupton of The Motivational Speakers Agency.