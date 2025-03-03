Bristol’s MTB Scene Takes Off: Searches Up 200% YoY

MountainBikeBristol

Mountain biking is booming across Bristol and other parts of the UK, with more people discovering the sport's adrenaline-pumping appeal and health benefits, and numbers only prove that – in 2023, the mountain bike market surged past £5.4billion and is expected to reach almost £11.94billion in 2030.

Ben Mercer of Leisure Lakes Bikes, the UK's leading mountain bikes supplier, says: “The UK mountain biking scene is thriving like never before. Trail networks have expanded, catering to beginners and experts alike".

In this guide, we’ll look at what you need to get rolling, from picking your first mountain bike and essential gear to learning the basic techniques and choosing the right trails.

Finding your bike

The first step to getting into mountain biking is, of course, choosing your bike. But with so many different types—hardtail, full suspension, enduro, cross-country—it can be hard to know where to start. According to Ben Mercer, the key is to start with a versatile bike: "For beginners, I always recommend starting with a trail bike. It’s a solid all-rounder, offering the ability to tackle different terrains without being too overwhelming."

Trail bikes are excellent for new riders as they strike a balance between uphill pedalling efficiency and downhill stability. However, he also emphasises the importance of fit: "No matter what style of riding you're aiming for, make sure your bike fits well. A poorly fitting bike can not only make riding less enjoyable, but also lead to discomfort or injury."

If you're unsure which bike is right for you, renting or testing different models can help you decide before committing to a purchase​.

Essential gear

Beyond the bike, there are a few key pieces of gear every mountain biker needs to stay safe and comfortable on the trails. A helmet is non-negotiable, and it’s worth investing in one that offers good protection. Ben Mercer recommends the MIPS (Multi-Directional Impact Protection System) helmets for their added safety. "Helmets with MIPS technology offer great protection against angled impacts, which are common in mountain biking falls," he explains.​

You'll also want padded shorts to help ease saddle discomfort, as well as gloves and knee pads for extra protection. It’s not just about safety though—gear like padded shorts and gloves can significantly improve your comfort, especially on longer rides​

Learn the basic techniques

Before hitting the trails, it's essential to master a few basic skills. Mountain biking isn't like road cycling—the terrain is unpredictable, and your body positioning matters a lot more. Key techniques include proper body positioning for climbs and descents, braking efficiently, and learning how to shift your weight to navigate uneven terrain.

"Staying loose and relaxed is key," Mercer advises. "When you're too stiff, you can't react to the bike or the trail, and that's when mistakes happen. Keep your arms and legs slightly bent, and be ready to absorb the bumps with your body, not just the bike's suspension."​

Practising these skills on a flat or slightly hilly area will help build confidence before tackling more advanced trails. Classes are also an excellent way to learn these basics and meet other riders.

Choosing the Right Trail: A Guide for Beginners

When starting out in mountain biking, selecting the right trail is key to building confidence and avoiding frustration. Apps like Trail Forks and resources such as MTB Project can help identify local trails suited to your skill level.

Ben Mercer advises: “Start with easier singletracks—narrow paths weaving through forests or open areas. These trails tend to be less technical but still provide a great introduction to mountain biking. As your confidence grows, you can gradually take on more challenging routes.”

Mountain Biking Hotspots in the UK

Mountain biking remains popular across the UK, with some regions seeing significant growth in interest. Recent search trends highlight key areas where demand for trails and facilities is rising.

Emerging Locations

England

Searches for "mtb trails near Birmingham" and "mtb trails near Bristol" increased by 200% YoY, highlighting a growing interest in these locations. Similarly, Wiltshire, Sheffield, Hertfordshire, and Cumbria saw over 100% growth in searches, making them emerging hotspots for mountain biking and ideal destinations for beginners looking to explore new trails.

In contrast, Cornwall and Leeds saw a 36% decline in searches YoY, suggesting potential areas for trail promotion and development to reignite interest in these regions.

Scotland:

Glasgow saw a 100% increase in searches, while Fife experienced a 50% rise, indicating growing interest in mountain biking in these areas. Additionally, searches for "mountain bike parks Scotland" surged by 125% in recent months, highlighting a rising demand for dedicated biking facilities across the country.

Wales:

Demand for biking holidays and accommodation in Wales has surged, with searches for biking holidays increasing by 400%, highlighting a growing interest in bike-friendly travel and adventure experiences.

Northern Ireland:

Searches for "mountain bike trails NI" and "Northern Ireland" increased by 50% YoY, indicating steady growth in interest and a rising demand for mountain biking opportunities in the region.

Fitness for mountain biking

While anyone can hop on a bike and start pedalling, mountain biking requires a certain level of fitness. Climbing hills and navigating rocky descents can be physically demanding, but you don’t need to be an elite athlete to enjoy the sport. Regular cycling, running, or hiking can help build the necessary endurance.

Incorporating cardio exercises into your routine will improve stamina, while strength training, particularly targeting the legs and core, helps with tackling climbs and maintaining stability on rough terrain. “Riding local trails regularly will help build the specific muscles you need for mountain biking,” says Mercer.

Scotland

Scotland is home to a variety of mountain biking trails, ranging from beginner-friendly routes to highly technical challenges. Trails such as Loch Morlich and Crynoch Burn Circular offer gentler, easy terrain, ideal for newcomers looking to build confidence. More moderate trails, including Scorrybreac Circular and Inverness Castle and River Circular, provide slightly more demanding rides without being overly technical. For experienced riders seeking a challenge, West Highland Way: Kinlochleven to Fort William and Ben Macdui Circular feature steep climbs and rugged descents, requiring a higher level of skill and endurance.

England

England offers a diverse range of trails, with many catering to moderate difficulty levels. Routes like Pendle Hill Shorter Route, Wordsworth’s Grasmere and Rydal Circular, and Brockenhurst and Tall Trees Trail provide a mix of manageable climbs and scenic landscapes, making them well-suited for intermediate riders. Those looking for technical challenges can take on Derwent Reservoir Circular and Seaford to Eastbourne, which feature steeper climbs, fast descents, and rougher terrain, demanding greater control and fitness.

Wales

Wales is known for its steep and rugged terrain, offering some of the most challenging mountain biking routes in the UK. Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) via Llanberis Path is a demanding ride with significant elevation gain, best suited for advanced riders. Meanwhile, Betws-y-Coed Circular and Beddgelert Circular provide moderate routes with a balance of climbs and smooth sections, making them accessible to intermediate cyclists. For those seeking a less intense ride, trails such as Elan Valley Circular and Pontsticill Circular offer gentler inclines and scenic landscapes, perfect for riders still building their endurance.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's mountain biking trails cover a range of difficulties, offering something for riders of all levels. Banagher Forest Circular and Ridge Trail Circular present moderate challenges, combining scenic routes with manageable climbs. For those looking for easy, relaxed trails, Lagan Towpath to Lagan Meadows provides gentle gradients and well-maintained paths. On the more demanding end, trails such as Dunseverick Castle and Causeway Coast and Ballyboley Forest Circular feature steeper sections and technical terrain, catering to experienced mountain bikers.

Join a community

Mountain biking is more fun when you have others to ride with. Joining a local club or group is a great way to meet fellow riders and get tips on the best trails, gear, and techniques. Many clubs also host beginner rides, where you can learn at a comfortable pace and get some tips from experienced bikers.

Conclusion

Getting into mountain biking might feel daunting at first, but with the right bike, gear, and attitude, you’ll be tackling trails in no time. Don't be intimidated by the pros—everyone started as a beginner at some point. Start small, stay safe, and enjoy the ride—because mountain biking is as much about the journey as it is the destination.

Mountain biking is an exciting sport with plenty of accessible trails for beginners. By choosing the right locations and gradually increasing difficulty, new riders can build their skills and confidence in a safe, enjoyable way.