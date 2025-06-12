British Psychological Society responds to the Spending Review

Responding to the government's commitment to provide mental health service teams in all schools in England by the end of this Parliament, President of the British Psychological Society Dr Roman Raczka said: "We welcome the government's commitment to tackling the growing number of children and young people who need mental support across the country, by focusing on early intervention and prevention.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Establishing mental health support teams within all schools in England would be a significant step forward for children and young people. It has the potential to ensure timely, accessible support for those most in need."

Commenting on the Schools white paper being published in the autumn Dr Raczka said: "While it is encouraging the government has committed to publishing a Schools white paper this autumn, it is deeply disappointing that it has not been made available sooner. It is widely accepted that the SEND system is not fit for purpose and in urgent need of wholescale reform. Clarity for the future is urgently required otherwise the system is at risk of collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is vital that every school has access to a named educational psychologist based in their local authority, providing services free at the point of delivery. Only then can we guarantee all children with SEND can receive the support they need regardless of where they live. We strongly urge the government to include this commitment in the white paper."

Discussing the uplift in funding for the NHS, Dr Raczka said: "An increase in funding for the NHS is always welcome and we look forward to seeing the detail as well as the allocation for mental health services. The government must seize this opportunity to invest more in this area.

"With more than two million people on NHS waiting lists for mental health support in England alone, some of this additional NHS budget should be allocated to preventative and early intervention services, as well as expanding the mental health workforce. In addition, we must not forget the mental health and wellbeing of our frontline staff and further investment to support them must also be a priority. With waiting lists for mental health support only set to grow, ringfenced funding is needed more urgently than ever before. After all, prevention is cheaper than cure."

For the past two years the British Psychological Society has been campaigning for government investment in psychologically-led mental health and wellbeing services for all healthcare professionals.