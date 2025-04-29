Brits are flocking to Canada for these national parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As travellers look to escape the buzz of everyday life, the call of the wild has a pull stronger than ever, with 20% of global travellers aiming for outdoor adventures while on holiday. From pristine lakes, to dense forest escapes and picturesque mountain regions, Canada is one of the world’s best pilgrimages for outdoor enthusiasts.

As searches for ‘Canada adventure holidays’ increase by 88% the travel experts at American Holidays have shared their pick of the best destinations to visit in Canada for lovers of the great outdoors, as well as the most up and coming locations. So - whether you fancy the opportunity to stargaze, or plan on navigating the country’s rocky mountains via two wheels, there is the perfect park for you!

Best destinations for… hiking

Most Popular: Banff National Park (12,820 searches)

Banff National Park

Up and coming: Yoho National Park (63% uplift)

Home to stunning alpine views, glacial lakes and backcountry trails, Banff National Park, the gateway to Lake Louise is among the best hiking destinations in the world. Banff National Park is Canada’s first national park and the jewel of the Canadian Rockies. As something of a bucket list destination, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is consistently popular with 12,820 holiday searches over the last 12 months, receiving an uplift of 49% year on year.

Among the striking mountains, aquamarine lakes, roaring waterfalls, and vast white/grey glaciers, you may also come across black and grizzly bears. Banff is an important ecosystem and habitat for, 56 species of mammals, 300 species of birds and 800 species of plants, so protection and conversation for Parks Canada is key while restoring this special place for us to experience now and in the future. Take the Plain of Six glaciers trail where you can stop off among the glaciers at the teahouse, to the Larch Valley and Sentinel Path trail from picturesque peaks.

The quieter neighbour to Banff National Park, Yoho National Park saw the biggest uplift in interest from UK travellers at 63%, offering plenty of opportunity to experience the tranquility of the backcountry. With stunning mountain scenery and more than 400 km of hiking trails, the best time of year to visit is from July to September. If you take the famous Iceline Trail you’ll experience a moonscape of moraines (glacial deposits) and boulders, lush forests and the tallest waterfall in Canada, Takkakaw falls, where the mist on your skin will be a welcome refresher.

Best destinations… for watersports lovers

Most popular: Lake Louise (18,980)

Biggest uplift in interest: Moraine Lake (88% uplift)

Home to one of the most recognisable and breathtaking backdrops in the world, Moraine lake in Banff National Park welcomes water-loving adventurers. With ample rafting, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding opportunities, the azure waters of Lake Louise earned the most searches of all locations with 18,980 over the last year. Wildlife lovers should keep their eyes peeled as they kayak along the turquoise waters, with elk, moose and mountain goats among the wandering wildlife.

Also located in Banff National Park, Moraine Lake emerged as a trending new destination, with the lake offering one of the most beautiful vantage points of the Ten Peaks. One of the best locations for kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding, searches for Moraine Lake have increased by 88% in the last year with 6,670 searches.

Best destinations for… stargazing

Most popular: Jasper National Park (5.720 searches)

Biggest uplift In interest: Kejmkujk National Park (14% uplift)

Thanks to its remote location and low light pollution, Jasper National Park is another must-visit Dark Sky Preserve destination in Canada – and the second largest in the world. It’s also the largest accessible Dark Sky Preserve, as there is a town within its boundaries. This makes it easy to find accommodation, whether it’s a lakeside lodge or a convenient hotel. A popular destination for astro-tourism, Jasper National Park has seen 5,720 searches over the last year, with an uplift of 11%. Visit Jasper National Park between September and April to increase your chances of seeing the Northern Lights. Jasper Dark Sky Festival in October is another great opportunity for celestial sightings.

Home to Nova Scotia’s only Dark Sky Preserve, the picturesque national park and National Historic Site of Kejmkujk National Park offers crystal clear views of the night sky, and has seen a 14% uplift in the last 12 months. Catch a glimpse of shooting stars, the planets and the Milky Way in clear view. The ancient forests and wilderness have many secrets to hold, and throughout the year there are plenty of night hikes, campfire programs, and the occasional night-time canoe excursion to embark on as part of guided tours.

Best Cities for… wildlife watching

Most popular: Vancouver Island (13,100)

Biggest uplift in interest: Churchill (175%)

With a total of 13,100 searches in the last year, Vancouver Island remains one of the most popular destinations for wildlife watching in Canada. From escorted Canadian tours to whale-watching, visitors can see wild black bears, humpback whales, bald eagles, sea otters and more. Head to Pacific Rim National Park, on the west coast of the island for stunning unspoilt beaches, rich temperate rainforests and traditional territories and see marine wildlife and black bears. You may also spot some otters and seals by the quayside at Victoria Harbour.

Famous for its unique wildlife-watching opportunities, Churchill in Manitoba is one of the best destinations for once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters in Canada. Just south of the Arctic Circle, Churchill has earned the nickname the “Polar Bear Capital of the World”. Take the chance to see polar bears, beluga whales, wolves and arctic foxes in the wild. Searches for Churchill have increased by an impressive 175% with 1,370 searches in the last 12 months, showing a rise in travellers booking holidays to see Canada’s wildlife. Churchill is abundant with wildlife all year round. If you’re keen to see polar bears, the local peak season is between October and November.

Best destinations for… mountain biking

Most popular: Whistler Mountain Bike Park (1,350 searches)

Biggest search uplift: Fundy National Park (26%)

Whistler, British Columbia, is known for its world-class skiing resorts – but did you also know that Whistler Bike Park is one of the best mountain biking destinations in North America? Seeing an average search uplift of 24% with 1,300 searches in the last 12 months, Whistler Mountain Bike Park is famous for mountain biking holidays. The mountain bike park is part of the wider Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort, giving you access to some of the finest alpine trails in the world. With a wide range of tracks, trails and jumps to explore, it’s the perfect location for die-hard riders.

On the other side of Canada, set in the dreamy forests of New Brunswick, Fundy National Park is a hub of outdoor adventure trails on the Bay of Fundy. Located near the Caledonia Highlands, the park welcomes cyclists of all experience levels to enjoy flat, forested and pump-track dirt trails. With over 65 km of trails, Fundy National Park has encouraged 220 searches over the last year with an average uplift of 26%, proving the enduring popularity of mountain biking experiences in Canada. Admire waterfalls, valleys and local wildlife as you explore the spectacular forests and coastal landscape.

Commenting Bladhana Richardson, Head Of Marketing at American Holidays said “In the modern world the buzz of everyday life can leave many families craving a reconnection with the great outdoors when on holiday – and Canada is the perfect destination to do so. Full of rich forests, diverse terrains and wildlife and with some of the very best National Parks in the world, we’re seeing more people and families interested in combining adventure and nature on their holidays. With this in mind, we wanted to share some inspiration for UK and Ireland travellers looking to work outdoor adventures into their next trips.”

To view more recommendations for Canadian adventure holidays, including “hidden gem” locations, please visit: https://www.americanholidays.com/en-ie/holidays/canada/