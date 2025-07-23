Burlesque or bust - my story of recovery shows Burlesque is not degrading

From Excommunication to Empowerment — How Burlesque and Music Saved My Life

This week on the BBC Culture platform, Holly Williams has published the article ''It makes me feel strong': Burlesque is back - but is it empowering or degrading to women?

I would like to suggest that the resurgence of burlesque worldwide and World Burlesque Day statistics showing 67% sentiment of positivity and joy and the growth of burlesque festivals up 96% since 2017 shows that burlesque is anything but degrading it is, in fact, empowering.

Like Ali Rose in Burlesque The Movie, I left my small-town life behind for the allure of the big city. The bright lights of London beckoned me. Excommunicated from the Brethren Church in my hometown for daring to express myself, I lost my sense of identity, my faith, and the familiar world I once knew. This turmoil ultimately led me into a state of psychosis, resulting in my admission to a mental health facility.

Finding my way back, I moved abroad and discovered burlesque, a captivating form of cabaret art.

Burlesque did not break me; it rebuilt me.

Reinventing myself as Sapphira, I transformed my trauma into triumph. Discovered as a singer through my performances, I experienced a twist of fate when I was unexpectedly cast as Electra in a production of the Broadway musical inspired by the life of Gypsy Rose Lee, another legendary burlesque queen who authored a world-famous memoir. This moment represented more than just a role; it was a profound reflection of my own journey.

A lilting piano melody from Café del Mar titled Tones saved my life during my darkest moment. Years later, I fell I love with my music producer, a man whose nickname was inspired by that very word. I draw inspiration from the entrepreneurial spirit of Dita Von Teese later meeting her in person in Australia, and I discovered a kindred spirit becoming the muse of Australia’s iconic artist, Charles Billich.

Burlesque or Bust is my story, a captivating and vibrant true story of survival, reinvention, and the transformative power of music, movement, and radical self-expression.

It is tangible evidence as are the testaments of artists and students worldwide, that this art form is glorious and healing.

Why not join our Dance Challenge and show the world how empowering this is, it's easy for people who have never tried, the dance to get a handle on it.

1 . Contributed Sapphira in business mode with a matching blue folder meeting Dita Von Teese Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Sapphira meets Marc Durif, the composer of Tones in Paris, celebrating the song which saved her life. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Sapphira presenting Dita Von Teese with Australian Women's Weekly, a magazine in which they are both published Photo: Submitted Share