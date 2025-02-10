Call for Church of England to re-think communion rules

The Church of England’s recent decision to uphold strict rules on the elements of Holy Communion — insisting that only wheat-based bread and fermented grape wine are permissible — feels like a step in the wrong direction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ruling effectively excludes those who cannot consume gluten or alcohol for health reasons, reinforcing barriers where there should be none.

As someone who has been over a year sober, I know first-hand how vital it is to feel fully included in spaces of worship and community. Holy Communion is meant to be a moment of unity, grace, and spiritual nourishment—not a test of who can physically tolerate its elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This decision is particularly frustrating when I reflect on my own experience in the Church of Scotland, where inclusion is prioritised over rigid adherence to tradition. At St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow, non-alcoholic grape juice has been part of Communion for as long as I can remember. Nobody is made to feel lesser for choosing it, nor is their faith questioned based on what is in their cup. The focus is on the meaning of the sacrament, not the chemical composition of the elements.

A cup of grace for all — Communion should be about inclusion, not exclusion.

That approach matters. It means that people like me—who have made the choice to be sober—can take part in Communion without hesitation or discomfort. It means that those with coeliac disease or severe gluten intolerance don’t have to risk their health just to receive the bread. It means that the table truly is open to all, as Christ intended.

The Church of England’s position feels out of step with the reality of modern congregations. More people are sober, whether due to recovery, personal choice, or health. More people are recognising and accommodating dietary needs. Churches should lead the way in inclusivity, not resist it.

Some might argue that tradition is important, that the Eucharist must maintain its original form. But surely, what matters most is the act of remembrance, the communal experience, the grace extended to all who partake. If the Church is to be a place of refuge and belonging, it must meet people where they are—not exclude them for circumstances beyond their control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At St Michael’s, I have never felt excluded from Communion because of my sobriety. That is how it should be. The Church of Scotland’s willingness to embrace non-alcoholic alternatives and gluten-free bread reflects an understanding of what Communion truly represents: grace, inclusion, and love without condition.

For a Church that claims to welcome all, the Church of England’s ruling sends the opposite message. Communion should be a table where everyone has a seat—not one where people are turned away because their bodies cannot tolerate what’s being served.

It’s time to follow the example of churches like St Michael’s and others within the Church of Scotland—because in the end, faith should never be a barrier to grace.