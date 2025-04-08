Can the symptoms of autism be reversed? Experts come together to discuss findings

Smart Kids conference

Food for the Brain, a mental health and nutrition charity, is hosting an online ‘Smart Kids’ conference on 24th April, looking at whether autism can be prevented and/or reversed.

Something concerning is happening to our children—an increasing number are experiencing psychological and behavioural challenges, often diagnosed as autism. What is driving this surge?

In the US, autism rates have skyrocketed from 2 in 10,000 to 1 in 36 over 50 years. In the UK, official government data estimates 1 in 62 children are classified as autistic—an eightfold increase in 20 years. Meanwhile, school census data from Scotland and Northern Ireland report even higher rates, with 1 in 20 children diagnosed. These numbers strongly indicate that environmental factors, including diet, play a key role. This also suggests that proactive steps could help reduce risk.

To explore these factors, Food for the Brain, a mental health and nutrition charity, is hosting an online ‘Smart Kids’ conference in April. This event will bring together leading experts to examine ways to prevent and potentially mitigate the impact of autism through environmental and nutritional interventions.

New Approaches Show Encouraging Results

Dr. Chris D’Adamo, Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Integrative Medicine, has been at the forefront of research into environmental influences on autism. His recent paper, published in Personalized Medicine, estimates a 300% rise in autism cases since 2000. The study also documents a case where early intervention reversed autism symptoms by addressing modifiable lifestyle and environmental factors.

The case involved twin toddler girls exhibiting classic autistic traits—limited communication, repetitive behaviours, resistance to change, and severe gastrointestinal issues. Under a comprehensive program led by a team of physicians, tailored interventions focused on diet, environment, and lifestyle. The results were striking: within months, both girls showed dramatic improvements. Their autism severity scores dropped significantly, with one twin’s score reducing from 76 to 32 and the other from 43 to just 4.

In the UK, Dr. Lorene Amet, a functional nutritionist and founder of The Lauriston Centre, has been applying similar integrative approaches. She has worked with hundreds of families, with remarkable success. A survey conducted with the charity Thinking Autism assessed 220 children who followed her recommendations. 169 families reported either ‘life-changing’ or ‘very beneficial’ improvements, while only 11 children saw no noticeable change.

Yet, despite such promising results, the NHS maintains that autism has no cure and advises against interventions such as vitamins, minerals, and dietary modifications. The NICE guidelines currently offer no targeted nutritional strategies for autism management, leaving many parents with limited options.

Can Autism Risk Be Reduced Before Birth?

Another key topic at the Smart Kids conference is prevention—reducing the likelihood of autism before birth. Research led by Associate Professor Michelle Murphy of the Universitat Rovira I Virgili in Spain has revealed a crucial link between B vitamin deficiencies in early pregnancy and a child’s likelihood of developing autism-related traits. Her studies show that children of mothers who were low in B vitamins before conception were significantly more likely to display withdrawn behaviour, anxiety, depression, or aggression by age six.

The connection between maternal nutrition and neurological development is well established. For decades, pregnant women have been advised to take folic acid to prevent neural tube defects—a policy delayed by 25 years, resulting in hundreds of thousands of avoidable birth defects. Children with autism are six times more likely to have neural tube defects , further linking B vitamin deficiencies to neurodevelopmental issues.

This aligns with earlier research from Oxford University’s Professor David Smith, a scientific advisor to Food for the Brain. His work demonstrated that B vitamins lower homocysteine, a toxic amino acid linked to autism, depression, cognitive impairments in children and Alzheimer’s in adults. Professor Murphy’s research further suggests that even mildly elevated homocysteine levels before pregnancy strongly predict neurodivergent traits in children. This underscores the importance of nutritional screening and intervention before conception.

What Can Parents Do?

To support further research and empower families, Food for the Brain is inviting parents to take part in a free online assessment of their child’s cognitive, emotional, and behavioural function, alongside a diet and lifestyle questionnaire to help optimize brain health. Parents can also access a home test kit for homocysteine levels, providing valuable insight into potential nutritional deficiencies that may affect brain function.

The Smart Kids conference will provide further guidance on evidence-based interventions, bringing together researchers, clinicians, and parents seeking practical solutions to support children’s cognitive development.

“People come in assorted shapes and sizes, with brains that are unique,” says Dr Rona Tutt, OBE, a trustee of Food for the Brain and past President of the National Association of Head Teachers. “A significant minority who are neurodivergent need to be recognized, valued, and supported to maximize their strengths and overcome their challenges. Understanding the factors driving the rise in neurodivergence is key to ensuring the best outcomes for future generations.”

For more information on the conference on 24th April, webinar, and free assessments, visit foodforthebrain.org/smartkids.

Food for the Brain Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to brain health, with a mission to create a future where the importance of nutrition in optimising mental well-being and brain health, as a means of both prevention and treatment, is understood by all and implemented by many. The Food for the Brain Foundation aims to educate and provide important information to all throughout their lives, thereby promoting mental wellbeing and brain health through optimum nutrition. i.e. children, parents, teachers, schools, universities, the public, health professionals, workplace wellbeing teams, food service operators, caterers and the government. See: https://foodforthebrain.org/

COGNITION for Smart Kids provides a free assessment of a child’s cognition, emotional and behavioural wellbeing and, via the COGNITION questionnaire, assesses key areas of nutrition and lifestyle to address to optimise a child’s cognitive wellbeing. Parents can also opt to undertake a pin prick blood test via a home test kit for omega-3, vitamin D, homocysteine (for B vitamin status), HbA1c (for glucose control) and glutathione (for antioxidants). See foodforthebrain.org/smartkids