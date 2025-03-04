'Current state of affairs and foreign aid cuts create a perfect storm to crush humanitarian charities'

Volunteers of Hope and Aid Direct

Hope and Aid Direct, a UK-based humanitarian aid charity founded in 1999, has expressed deep concerns over the devastating impact of recent events on large and small charities, potentially forcing them to make tough, unprecedented decisions.

“Imagine a hundred families queuing for aid in a war zone or disaster-struck area,” says Charles Storer MBE, founder of Hope and Aid Direct. “Now imagine that number tripling but with no additional resources to help them. That’s the harsh reality of the introduction of foreign aid cuts.”

The situation has been further compounded by the catastrophic events of Friday 28th February. While the full ramifications are still unfolding, Hope and Aid Direct believes there is an urgent need for charities to come together and unite, rather than continue to compete for every penny of public and corporate donations.

Fundraising is already an uphill battle, especially in the midst of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Now, with foreign aid cuts and growing global uncertainty, the situation is becoming even more concerning. Hope and Aid Direct urges the humanitarian sector to collaborate because the alternative is choosing who gets help and who is left to suffer.

Children in Kosovo

“I don’t wish to make that decision,” exclaims Charles. “It creates a moral dilemma that goes against the very essence of our work!”

Charities’ resources are not infinite but it’s not a numbers game, it’s about human lives. The hard reality is that less funding means fewer meals, fewer medicines and less chances for survival. By working together, charities can amplify their collective impact without the need to fight for support.

“At Hope and Aid Direct, we fully recognise the vital need for national defence, but at what cost? These cuts and divisions are coming at the direct expense of life-saving work for those facing life-changing struggles!” concludes Charles.

The charity is actively seeking collaborative opportunities with like-minded organisations and urges others to engage in discussions about sustainability strategies for the future. Those interested in exploring partnership opportunities should contact Hope and Aid Direct at [email protected].