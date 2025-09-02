Cut your winter bills by up to 30% using this trick

A savings expert has revealed the perfect boiler adjustment to make before winter, claiming it can help avoid excessive energy bills.

David Holmes said adjusting the flow temperature on your boiler could help limit the amount of wasteful gas consumption produced by the system.

David explained the same adjustment that makes boilers more efficient also slows down the rate at which the system consumes gas .

"Boilers have a flow temperature that most people leave at the factory setting of 80°C, which causes the system to use more gas than necessary. Instead of heating water to such high temperatures, setting the flow temperature between 55-60°C allows the boiler to operate in condensing mode, reducing the amount of wasted energy that is produced."

Heat loss is a by-product created as the boiler works inefficiently and a build-up contributes to unpleasant billing symptoms like higher costs and wastage.

David added that lower flow temperatures are rich in benefits we tend to miss out on while heating.

"This setting adjustment also helps extend the lifespan of your boiler because it reduces thermal stress on components which typically degrade faster when subjected to higher temperatures. The flow temperature supports overall system efficiency while room thermostats are crucial to maintaining comfortable temperatures.

"Just remember, making this one adjustment could save you hundreds of pounds this winter. However, if you're unsure about making changes to your boiler settings, consult with a Gas Safe registered engineer.

"High heating bills result from a combination of factors that occur during winter months. In addition to higher energy prices, inefficient boiler settings cause systems to work harder than necessary to maintain comfort. This, as well as poor insulation and heat loss from homes, can all combine to make energy bills extremely expensive during colder months."

One kilowatt-hour of gas currently costs around 7p, with the average UK home using about 12,000 kWh annually, the Energy Saving Trust says.

The government's Energy Price Guarantee currently protects consumers from the worst of wholesale price fluctuations, but experts recommend making efficiency improvements to reduce consumption regardless of price caps.

