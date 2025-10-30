Derbyshire in the Dock? A Judge’s Verdict on a County of Beauty and Blight

The Monsal Head viaduct, once a symbol of Victorian industry, now carries walkers and cyclists along the Monsal Trail, a striking example of how Derbyshire’s industrial legacy has been reimagined for leisure and heritage.

After years on the bench, William Glossop has turned from legal judgements to literary ones. A former judge and heritage advocate, he brings both authority and candour to his new Heritage Shell Guide to Derbyshire. The book celebrates stately homes, market towns and the Peak District’s wild hills, but also delivers a withering assessment of quarries, scars and landscapes lost — and a warning that Derbyshire’s future hangs in the balance.

For most of my working life I sat in courtrooms, considering evidence and reaching judgements. I began as a barrister and ended as a judge. Only later, when the long hours of hearings gave way to quieter time, did I find myself writing about Derbyshire — the county I have walked, camped and studied for decades — and contributing to one of Britain’s most storied publishing projects, the Shell Guides.

The transition may appear unlikely, but the disciplines are not so different. A court demands clarity and candour. So does a guidebook. One must present the facts, weigh what matters, and not shrink from an honest conclusion, even when it proves uncomfortable.

That has been particularly true of Derbyshire. Its riches are beyond dispute. Chatsworth, Haddon and Hardwick still dazzle with grandeur. The market towns of Bakewell and Ashbourne combine fine churches with Georgian streetscapes. Kinder Scout, Dovedale and the White Peak limestone dales explain why the Peak District became Britain’s first National Park. Yet these glories sit alongside scars. Great Rocks Dale has been blasted into an Armageddon of quarrying. Hills near Earl Sterndale have been hollowed out. Valleys are drowned in still, green pits, abandoned and left to fester. Too much of this has been tolerated in silence, often because business interests trump conservation.

The ruins of Peveril Castle, perched high above Castleton, are among Derbyshire’s most evocative landmarks and a reminder of the county’s long history set against the drama of the Peak District.

I do not oppose industry. Livelihoods matter, and Derbyshire’s stone is of national importance. But balance is vital. The price of cheap cement should not be the permanent mutilation of one of England’s finest landscapes. When heritage, communities and the land itself are sacrificed for short-term profit, the loss is irreversible.

My first real contact with the county came on its footpaths, with the ramblers of the CHA, many of them formerly part of the Clarion Club. We camped, we walked, and we learned to read the landscape. Derbyshire, more than most counties, rewards those who look closely. Its villages still carry Norman fonts carved with salamanders or Saxon crypts where kings were laid to rest. Its manor houses and halls embody Elizabethan ambition and Georgian refinement. Its industrial valleys remind us how the modern world was made — and at what cost.

In researching my guide, I found myself indebted to my predecessor Henry Thorold, who wrote the original Shell Guide to Derbyshire. Thorold was a clergyman and an enthusiast, who toured the county in a drop-head Bentley, guiding John Piper to photogenic scenes. He approached the task with a mixture of scholarship, wit and opinion that defined the Shell Guides from their inception. They were never neutral catalogues of churches and inns but colourful, opinionated portraits of place, written by poets, critics and painters whose voice mattered as much as the facts.

That tradition suited me. My years in law gave me the habit of weighing evidence, but my years walking Derbyshire gave me the confidence to speak plainly when something is magnificent — and when it has been disfigured.

Britain’s most storied guidebook series returns with a Derbyshire volume that mixes celebration with stark warnings of industrial devastation.

The Peak Park Authority, created to conserve what was most precious, has often tried to resist quarrying, only to be overruled by ministers. Villages such as Wormhill are lucky to have survived at all. Buxton itself, a jewel of Georgian spa architecture, was deliberately excluded from the National Park boundaries to ensure that lovers of the landscape could not block further exploitation. Today it survives as an island surrounded by despoiled hills.

Derbyshire has long been pulled between two forces: the instinct to conserve and the appetite to consume. The Romans came for lead. The Industrial Revolution turned the Derwent Valley into a UNESCO-listed cradle of factory industry. The twentieth century brought coal, cement and roads. Each wave of extraction or development has left its mark. Some marks, like Arkwright’s mills, are rightly celebrated as part of national history. Others, like the gaping wounds of Tunstead and Hope, are simply disfigurements.

Yet the county remains remarkably resilient. Despite centuries of pressure, Derbyshire still holds together as a coherent whole. Its architecture, its market towns, its rivers and dales still express a distinct identity. It is a place where the English story is unusually visible, layer upon layer. From Creswell Crags, where the best prehistoric cave art in Britain was found, to the great houses that embody centuries of ambition, Derbyshire compresses the national narrative into one county.

That is why the Shell Guides continue to matter. A satnav will tell you the fastest way from Ashbourne to Chesterfield but it cannot explain why George Eliot described St Oswald’s spire as the finest parish church in England, or why Chesterfield, too often dismissed as a mining relic, deserves to be reclaimed as a “real-life Cinderella” with Art Deco grandeur and the largest open-air market in the county.

A Shell Guide speaks with a voice. It celebrates, but it also judges. It allows itself to say when something delights, when it disappoints, and when it outrages. That frankness is what made Betjeman’s Cornwall so memorable in 1934, and it is what gives the new Derbyshire volume its edge over so many bland textbooks and blogs.

Writing it reminded me that a county is not simply a collection of sites, but a continuing argument about value. What do we choose to preserve? What do we allow to be lost? How do we weigh the claims of livelihood against the claims of legacy? In court, such questions came to me framed by statute and precedent. In Derbyshire, they come framed by hills, dales, churches and quarries.

I would not claim to have the final answer. But I know this: Derbyshire is both treasure and responsibility. To enjoy Chatsworth or a walk on Kinder Scout is to enjoy the labour of generations before us. We owe it to those who come after to ensure that the county is remembered for what was preserved, not for what was squandered.

That, in the end, is why I wrote the guide. To remind us that Derbyshire is not simply a place to be visited. It is, rather, a story to be understood, and a duty to be honoured.

William Glossop is a former barrister and judge with a long-standing interest in heritage and conservation. He was involved in the revival of the Shell Guides, revisiting every location in West Yorkshire for the Trust’s first new volume in 2005, and has since written the newly published Heritage Shell Guide to Derbyshire, out this week.

