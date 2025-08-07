Early-2000s sequels are so back – and Freakier Friday is just the beginning

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday

With Disney's Freakier Friday bringing back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis more than 20 years after the original, we need more sequels like this. And now is the time for it.

There's something comforting about watching an early 2000s comedy movie. The fashion, the music, the actors - all of it creates a warm blanket of nostalgia.

And it seems like with that in mind, studios are quietly reviving quite a few early‑2000s classics. Take The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to hit theatres in May 2026 with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles.

And let's not forget that Anne Hathaway plans to return to her iconic role for Princess Diaries 3. The actress will return to her role as the Genovian royal in a new Disney franchise instalment directed by Adele Lim. However, there is no official release date yet.

For many Millennials, movies like Freaky Friday weren't just entertainment. They represented some important cultural moments.

The original 2003 film was fun but relatable, especially for teens navigating tricky relationships with parents. Now, those same teens are adults, some with children of their own, who can watch this iconic duo reunite.

The escapism we need

Lindsay Lohan told the BBC: "Fans love the movie and there's such a strong loyalty. It made people so happy, and I like to make movies that make people feel joy."

And joy is in short supply these days. Between the heavy news cycle and the weight of daily life, sometimes a lighthearted sequel with familiar faces is exactly the kind of escapism we need. Lohan added, "There's so much going on in the world now that it's nice to make something that allows people to forget about what's going on."

But there's more to this than feel-good vibes. Movies like Freakier Friday also offer glimpses into long-lasting relationships in Hollywood. Curtis told the Guardian newspaper: "I felt tremendous maternal care for Lindsay after the first movie, and continued to feel that."

She added, "When she'd come to Los Angeles, I would see her. She and I have remained friends, and now we're sort of colleagues."

So, why stop here? We're long overdue for more sequels to early-2000s comedy classics. Let's bring back the casts, continue the stories, and give audiences a chance to revisit the iconic characters they grew up with.

