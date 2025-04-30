First time in Ibiza? Seasoned regulars share the do’s and don’ts you NEED to know before you land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer 2025: your first time in Ibiza? Trust us, you’re in for something special. From legendary superclubs to unforgettable sunrises, this party island is one of a kind. But the best Ibiza experiences come from knowing what (and what not) to do to make the most of your trip.

So, the team at Skiddle have done the digging for you. Here are the must-know dos and don’ts to help you make the most of your first time on the island – straight from seasoned party-goers on Reddit who’ve already lived it.

DON’T: Try to do too much

Sure, there are parties every night, but that doesn’t mean you need to attend them all. Don’t feel pressured to go out every night – taking a break if you need one can make all the difference.

Beach landscape overlooking seaside resort in Ibiza.

“Use a few of the days to relax and explore some of the island. Doing an event every night gets draining, given how oversold and rammed some of those are. You’ll have a much better time picking three to four events and having a small break in between.”

- u/Successful-Aerie-437

DO: Book tickets in advance

While there’s always room for spontaneity, it’s worth booking tickets for the events you really don’t want to miss in advance. The biggest parties can (and do) sell out, and booking ahead can save you the hassle of standing in a sweaty queue at the door.

“Buy your tickets as soon as you know which parties you’ll attend. It’s more expensive as time goes on, and way more expensive once you get to the island.”

- u/Spspates33

DON’T: Rock up too early

While most of us are used to heading home from a night out at 1 or 2am in the UK, in Ibiza the party's only just getting started. No need to be front row at 10pm — use the time to eat, nap, explore or just chill instead.

“Arrive at big events from 1:30-2 am. You’ll catch the tail end of the opener and be there for the headliner, hopefully just before it's too crowded. Even if you come earlier, it’ll fill up but if you want to enjoy that space for an extra hour or two, then you should go at 12.”

- u/Canadian128

DO: Expect drinks to sting your wallet

Yep, you’ll be paying something along the lines of €15 for a small beer. So, if you’re on a budget, pre-drinks will be your saving grace.

“If you’re going to drink alcohol, be prepared that the clubs will charge ridiculous amounts of money – even for a beer. Go to a shop and buy alcohol there, which is pretty cheap, and drink wherever you’re staying. Then, if you want, just have one drink at the clubs.”

- u/Due_Fruit7382

DON’T: Pack anything you’d hate to lose

We hate to kill the vibe, but if there’s one thing you really need to know, it’s this. While the island is generally safe, theft is a genuine concern — always keep your wits about you.

“Don't wear flashy watches, jewellery, etc. Keep your wallet & phone against your body, in tight pockets or a bag against your skin. Pickpockets in crowded clubs are a problem, even on the streets. Be cautious of people acting friendly/drunk and getting near your possessions.”

- u/Far-Lie5612

DO: Jump on the disco bus

It’s cheap, it’s reliable, and it’s a good chance to meet like-minded people, too. The service leaves every 30 minutes, starting at 00:30 and finishing at 06:30 in the morning, stopping at all the major clubs and nightlife locations. Winner.

“Taxis are always running, but there is also the disco bus that runs until 6 or 7 am, which is MUCH cheaper. This runs from San An to Ibiza town and also to Bossa.”

- u/BlueCreek_

DON’T: Switch off completely

We know you know this already, but the truth is, it’s easy to let your guard down in such a free-spirited place. If you’re offered a free drink, it might feel like a win, but ultimately, you don’t know what’s in it.

“Don't accept drinks from strangers (even if they seem friendly). Always keep an eye on your drinks – don't leave them on a table while you dance a few feet away. It may seem safe, but it takes a second to spike a drink. If you're at a club, have it in your hands at all times ”

- u/Whenindoubtjustfire

DO: Go beyond the superclubs

Sure, the big clubs are worth visiting, but they’re not the whole story. When it comes to picking where to go, don’t just follow what’s popular — choose what suits you.

“Don't go to a club for the sake of going to that club; go based on your musical preferences. There is no point hitting up Hi for say Afterlife if you don't like Melodic House, or Pyramid at Amnesia if you don't like Techno – you have plenty of choice each night to be able to find somewhere with a vibe to suit you.”

- u/Far-Lie5612

DON’T: Miss out on the sunrise

Ibiza sunsets are legendary for a reason. Step away from the party (or set your alarm) to enjoy it at least once — it really is worth it.

“Head home early from the club at least one of the nights to watch the sunrise (be home by 4:30/5am), Ibiza has the most beautiful sunrise I've ever seen in my life. Life-changing. If you can watch it from the Diamond suite at the Hard Rock, even better! Of all the things I did, seeing that sunrise from our balcony was by far my favourite part of the trip.”

- u/The_ElevatedCreative

DO: Rent a car (if you can)

A car is by no means essential, but it will allow you to get more out of your Ibiza experience — and if you’re splitting the cost between a group of you, it can be seriously good value.

“RENT A CAR! Ibiza isn’t very big, so it only takes 30 minutes to get across the island, and on the way you get to see a lot of pretty landscapes and towns you probably wouldn’t get to see if staying where the big clubs are.”

- u/One_Composer8432

DON’T: Forget there’s more to Ibiza than the dancefloor

If you do manage to rent a car, the island really opens up — think coastal drives, authentic tapas, hidden beaches and amazing views. Ibiza isn’t just about the party; make sure to do some exploring, too.

“Go for hikes: Atlantis, Sa Talaia (beautiful views of the island from above), walk from Cala Tarida to Cala Bassa. Explore beaches: Cala Tarida, Cala Escondida & Cala Conta, Cala d’Hort, Cala Carbo, Salinas. Eat with the locals: Enjoy delicious food in front of the sea, go to Bar Anita for tapas and hierbas, Talamanca Fish Shack, Es Gerret San Antonio, Es Boldado with Es Vedra views.”

- u/Electrical_Curve_177

Commenting on the advice provided by Reddit users, Holly Quinn, Content Team Leader at Skiddle, said: “Your trip to Ibiza is one you’ll talk about for years – it’s beautiful, majorly fun and unique all in one package. But the takeaway is this: for the best experience, Ibiza is not the place to wing it. Do some planning ahead, book those tickets, keep your wits about you and always know that it’s okay to take a break if you need one.”