Float your way to better sleep, less stress and a calmer mind: The healing power of floating sound baths

What if deep rest, emotional release, and nervous system repair could all happen while gently rocking in a hammock? That’s exactly what’s happening inside a darkened studio in Enderby, where a new wellness experience is quietly transforming the way people relax and recover. Sister of Sound, founded by local mum and carer Kelly, is the Leicestershire’s first dedicated floating sound bath meditation experience and it’s making serious waves in the world of wellbeing.

But while the Instagram-friendly visuals of silk hammocks and softly glowing lights are undeniably appealing, the benefits go far beyond aesthetics.

“I think people initially come for the novelty,” Kelly admits. “But they leave having experienced something much deeper, emotionally and physically. For some, it’s the first time they’ve felt truly relaxed in years.”

What Is a Floating Sound Bath?

Unlike traditional sound baths, where participants lie on mats as healing instruments like gongs and singing bowls are played, floating sound baths take place in aerial hammocks suspended from the ceiling. Participants are cocooned inside soft silk slings, allowing their bodies to float mid-air in a weightless, womb-like state.

As the session begins, a guided visual meditation sets the tone. Heated eye masks, calming aromatherapy oils, and gentle rocking movements are paired with carefully curated sound frequencies designed to shift brainwave activity and trigger deep states of rest.

“I wanted to create something fully immersive,” Kelly explains. “Being suspended helps people disconnect from external noise and reconnect to themselves. It’s a space where you can just be.”

The Health Benefits - More Than Just Relaxation

Far from being a wellness fad, sound therapy has been used for centuries to soothe the mind and heal the body. Modern studies support its power: certain frequencies can help regulate the nervous system, reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), and promote better sleep.

Combined with the physical support of the hammock, the benefits multiply.

Physical:

Hammocks create a zero-gravity effect, reducing pressure on joints and allowing muscles to fully relax

Gentle swaying stimulates the lymphatic system and improves circulation

Vibroacoustic sounds have been shown to aid recovery from exhaustion and chronic fatigue

Mental & Emotional:

Rhythmic sound waves help shift brain activity from active beta waves to slower, calming alpha or theta waves

Participants report reduced anxiety, emotional release (some even cry during sessions), and clearer mental focus

Regular practice can improve sleep quality and elevate mood by stimulating dopamine production

One session attendee, a boxer, described the experience as “being back in my mother’s womb.” Another guest, who suffers from insomnia, said it was the first time she had truly rested in years.

Busting the Myths

So, is it just for yogis or wellness influencers? Absolutely not.

“One of the biggest myths is that you have to be flexible or ‘spiritual’ to benefit from this,” Kelly says. “We’ve had people aged 11 to 67, men and women, people with anxiety, chronic fatigue, burnout, you name it. You don’t need to believe in anything. You just need an hour and an open mind.”

Sister of Sound is intentionally accessible, no experience required, no awkward expectations. Just a quiet space to breathe, float, and heal.

The Bigger Picture

Kelly, who balances full-time work, motherhood, and caring for her own mum, understands how hard it can be to make space for stillness. That’s exactly why she created Sister of Sound, not just as a class, but as a form of sanctuary.

Alongside her two sisters, she’s building a community of people who are ready to swap hustle culture for healing, even if just for one hour a week.

“There’s a huge shift happening,” she says. “People are finally realising that rest is productive. And it’s our mission to help them experience that.”

Follow @sister_ofsound on Instagram to find out more and book your first float.