Healthcare experts pen summer safety guide for the elderly and vulnerable

We Brits love one thing above all else – talking about the weather! Most of us look forward to the warmer weather and feeling the sun on our faces, but we need to be prepared when temperatures do – eventually! – soar. Keeping cool isn’t just about staying comfortable – it is vital for our health and safety.

Here, Jason Dalaya and Justyna Pszczolowska, the husband-and-wife Managing Directors of local home care service Sylvian Care Kingston, give us their top tips on how the elderly and vulnerable can stay cool in the summer. Jason, a registered nurse and Justyna, a qualified physio, utilise their vast knowledge and experience in healthcare to make sure our health is our number one priority when the sun – hopefully! – comes out this summer.

Causes and symptoms

Here are some of the most common risks associated with the warmer weather. For each risk, it is important to know the symptoms associated and the negative effects they can have on your health and wellbeing.

Jason Dalaya (right) and Justyna Pszczolowska (left)

Heat exhaustion:

· Causes – prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially when combined with high humidity and exercise.

· Symptoms – heavy sweating, weakness, vomiting, dizziness, headache and muscle cramps.

Heat stroke:

· Causes – untreated heat exhaustion can escalate to heat stroke, a severe condition requiring immediate medical attention.

· Symptoms – high body temperature (40°C or higher), altered mental state (confusion, agitation, slurred speech), hot, dry skin or profuse sweating, seizures and unconsciousness.

Dehydration:

· Causes – inadequate fluid intake, excessive sweating, increased exercise levels and illnesses causing fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.

· Symptoms – dry mouth, dark yellow urine, fatigue, dizziness, confusion and decreased urine output.

Sunburn:

· Causes – overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, especially without adequate skin protection.

· Symptoms – red, painful skin that feels too hot to touch, swelling, blisters, peeling and itching.

Remember, prevention is key, and early recognition of these symptoms is critical to enjoying a safer summer and can prevent serious health issues.

Social isolation

One thing we tend to overlook is how the summer sun can lead to social isolation, especially for the elderly and vulnerable. Taking preventive measures to stay safe with rising temperatures can lead to missing out on usual day-to-day routines, meaning a lack of social interaction. Feelings of loneliness and isolation are closely intertwined with mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, leading to potentially serious effects on our health in the long run1.

Top tips to stay safe this summer

With this in mind, here are five top tips to stay safe – whilst still prioritising good mental health – in the summer sun and rising temperatures:

1. Stay hydrated:

· Why – prevents dehydration.

· How – drink plenty of water throughout the day. Be cautious with caffeinated and alcoholic drinks, as they can lead to dehydration.

2. Dress appropriately:

· Why – helps regulate body temperature and prevents sunburn.

· How – wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, along with suitable hats and sunglasses.

3. Avoid peak sun hours:

· Why – minimises your exposure to the sun and the extra heat, alongside reducing the risks of sunburn.

· How – think about when you’re going outside. Peak sun hours in the summer are between 11am – 3pm.

4. Use sun protection:

· Why – prevents sunburn and reduces the risk of damaging your skin.

· How – buy a good-quality sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 – it is also important to remember to reapply during the day, especially after exercise.

5. Stay connected:

· Why – reduces social isolation and feelings of loneliness.

· How – check in with your family and friends as regularly as you can, especially those whose routines are affected by the warmer weather. Arrange activities that are manageable, and don’t spend too long out in the sun.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a safe and healthy summer while maintaining your social connections and overall well-being.

1 Gov UK, Mental health and loneliness, 2022