Households advised to make this switch to keep costs down, as water bills are expected to soar

A new 30 percent hike in water bills for households in England and Wales is expected in the next five years. This is due to essential infrastructure investments necessary in the water industry. This comes after the economic regulator for the water industry, Ofwat, is set to be scrapped as part of a range of drastic changes being introduced to the industry.

Matt Ayres, appliances expert at RDO Kitchens and Appliances, shared that “currently, the average household spends £473 on their water bill.

"For some, the 30% increase could result in an additional £150 in water costs over just a few years. "

With many already feeling the strain of the rising cost of living, families will need to consider how much water they consume to keep costs down in the upcoming years.

Matt shared that "one of the biggest water consumers, yet a dreaded chore for many, cleaning dishes can be a huge contributor to your monthly bill.

"Whether you’re doing them by hand or putting them in the dishwasher, there are a few things to consider to ensure you’re making the most of your time and using the least amount of water and energy.

"Most modern dishwashers are incredibly water and energy-efficient, and in many cases, they may be more economical than washing dishes by hand.

"If you are washing dishes by hand and leaving the tap running constantly or filling up the sink multiple times, you'll end up using more water than the average dishwashing cycle would, which will add up over time.

"Depending on the size and brand of dishwasher, an average cycle can use anywhere from 7 to 13 litres of water, while an average kitchen sink can hold around 20 litres of water.

"While most people don’t fill their sink to the brim when washing dishes, there could still be significantly more water used when filling the sink to wash dishes. The amount of water used in the sink will also increase significantly if there is a lot of washing up to do or if dishes are very dirty. This is because the water needs to be refreshed regularly.

"The upfront cost of a dishwasher is, of course, more expensive; however, its energy consumption with each use is relatively low. Depending on the energy-efficiency rating of your dishwasher, the average cycle could cost between 18p and 26p.

"However, it is essential to ensure that households only run their dishwashers when they have a full load.

"This will improve the efficiency of the appliance, especially when selected cycles are chosen.

"For instance, many modern dishwashers have features such as eco cycles, half-load or sensor-controlled wash options to help maximise efficiency with every cycle."