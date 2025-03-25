How AI supports connections, academics and career growth for international students

The AI-powered guest registration turned the Uoffer Global AI for International Student event registration into a memorable icebreaker. Each attendee received a personalised AI cartoon avatar that not only streamlined the process but also sparked instant conversation.

This innovative approach fostered a warm, engaging atmosphere, bridging the gap between international students and higher education professionals right from the start.

“I never imagined registration could be this fun – my unique cartoon was an instant conversation starter!”

—An international student from University of Southampton at the event

“The AI registration not only made check-in a breeze but also broke the ice, helping me connect with both fellow students and professionals right away.”

—An international student from University of Southampton at the event

“My AI generated cartoon was incredibly lifelike, it perfectly captured the spirit in my eyes!”

—Tom Malcolm, Regional Officer – UKI, Europe and Africa at Lancaster University

But beyond just sparking friendships, AI is also transforming the way international students learn, grow and navigate their academic journeys. As AI becomes more integrated into academia and the workplace, it’s clear that human qualities remain irreplaceable. AI may enhance productivity, but it lacks empathy and emotional intelligence.

Benjamin Macarthur, Professor in Medicine and Mathematical Sciences at University of Southampton shared in the firechat session: “If you want to get into a topic that is very difficult and technical, AI tools can be a great starting point, but you have to be curious about the answers and apply critical thinking to dig further into determining the factuality of the answers.”

Alongside this, Jin Yuan, the Head of External Relations at Uoffer Global emphasised AI should be a bridge to deepen the understanding but not a shortcut to bypass critical thinking.

Athar Ali, Senior Lecturer (FHEA) & Programme Director at University of Buckingham at the Uoffer Global AI event highlighted in the panel discussion, “AI is not going to be your replacement, it is going to help you compliment your ability and your skills….Developing skills like critical thinking and problem solving can allow you to use AI tools effectively.”

“AI tools are only good to an extent as they can't have empathy and emotional intelligence, so being able to develop soft skills like team working alongside with your proficiency with AI tools can increase your employability”

Courtney Grange, International Development Officer at UCAS, explained: “Students can use AI to cross-reference and cross-check. It should complement and it can be collaborated with your own ideas to build a final result.”

According to the AI Competency Framework, international students can upskill themselves gradually from AI citizens to AI workers and even leaders through their whole study abroad and career journey to effectively utilise AI. By embracing AI as both a learning companion and a career asset, students can navigate their study abroad experience with confidence, build meaningful connections and future-proof their skills in an increasingly AI-driven world.

1 . Contributed Uoffer Global's AI-powered guest registration demonstration Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed International students are engaging with their personalised AI cartoon avatar name tag Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Lulu Yan, Student Recruitment Management at Study Group， Natascha Minsel, Head of Partner Student Recruitment at Study Group， Athar Ali, Senior Lecturer (FHEA) & Programme Director at University of Buckingham， Tom Malcolm, Regional Officer – UKI, Europe and Africa at Lancaster University at Panel Discussion Session Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Courtney Grange, International Development Officer at UCAS at Data Workshop Session Photo: Submitted Share