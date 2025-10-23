I Adopted Children and They Are Being Failed by Funding Cuts

Lucy's son playing with a kite

It is National Adoption Week. As an adopter I am enthusiastic to encourage more people to adopt but recent government funding cuts are not helping.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of children waiting to be adopted in England stands at 2940. When I met my son, he had been waiting for over two years. (On average children spend 629 days in care from the point of being removed from birth parents to being placed with their adoptive parents.)

His social worker reported that every time she visited him, he would jump excitedly at the thought that they were looking for his forever family. He simply couldn’t understand why it was taking so long. He told me later he thought it was because “no one wanted him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adopting my children has, without a doubt, been the best thing I have ever done. They are the most beautiful, funny, intelligent, exuberant children and I am so incredibly lucky. But adopting has also been the hardest thing I have ever done. Children placed for adoption in England have often been removed from their birth family after experiencing abuse and neglect.

Lucy Watson

Four years on and my son still suffers from horrendous night terrors as he relives his early trauma, he finds it hard to stay regulated and we have struggled to find a school that can meet his needs. His difficulties are deep rooted and require specialist therapy.

My son, like many adopted children, was supported by the Adoption and Special Guardianship Support Fund (ASGSF) which funds vital and very specialist therapy. However, in April, the government announced major cuts to the fund. The maximum amount for each child was cut from £5,000 to £3,000. In addition, the £2,500 allocation for specialist assessments and the match-funding provision for children with the highest levels of need were both withdrawn entirely.

A report released on Monday revealed that98% of children whose families were surveyed said they are being failed by the cuts. Fifty percent of the children included in the survey have seen a negative impact in their school engagement, according to the report by campaign group Action Against ASGSF Changes. Furthermore 81% claimed the cuts have affected their child's mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Solomons, adopter and lead campaigner described the cuts as “economically short-sighted” and “ethically indefensible”.

Action Against ASGSF Changes demanded the government reverse the cuts and commission an independent consultation.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education defended the cuts because they maintain the current system is unsustainable. It hasn’t responded to my request for comment on the report.

The government needs to urgently rethink these cuts, for adopted children and for all children still waiting for their forever families. The number of prospective adopters has fallen by 12% this year. This National Adoption Week we need to make it easier for people to adopt not harder.