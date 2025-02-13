I hate my body image, and social media has only made it worse

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Social media has introduced a tirade of discourse on body image issues, covering everything from hip-dips to buccal fat, and it’s only getting worse.

A study led by Charles Sturt University in 2024 showed that just 7-8 minutes of TikTok content can lead to an increase in negative reactions towards participant’s body image. This included the exposure of ‘pro-anorexia’ content on the platform, which mostly encompasses restrictive eating and overexercising, that rarely constitutes as a violation of their guidelines.

This comes as no surprise to me, a 23-year-old woman who regularly doomscrolls on TikTok, where I find myself confronted with endless reasons why I should be primarily concerned with ‘improving’ my body. A large portion of the content I consume along these lines addresses an insecurity I had never even considered, or even knew existed, before. Have you seriously ever considered if you have ‘flared ribs’?

Despite this, I find my mind becoming convinced that this is something I should worry about and try to ‘fix’ before I can truly be happy with myself. But we have to ask ourselves, will we ever find this happiness when we are regularly bombarded with this content?

I don’t know about anyone else, but I know it will certainly be a struggle for me. I also know that many of my friends, who are women around my age, face these exact mental struggles when navigating the world of social media. This is not to deny the fact that young boys and men also fall victim to this.

On one visit to the platform, I am bombarded with videos to the sound of the American Psycho character, Patrick Bateman, stating ‘you can always be thinner, look better’ and videos of girls sharing advice on how to not be ‘skinny fat’.

Naturally, the simple solution to this would be to stop engaging with content that provokes this response. But sadly, it isn’t that simple.

We live in a time where the majority, if not all, of the people around us are on some form of social media platform. It is almost seen as an expectation, something that we must have to keep us connected to loved ones and up to date with all current topics.

It is unreasonable to believe that young people will simply cease to interact with these sites out of fear regarding the negative feelings they illicit. This inevitably means being exposed to this content without choice, in some form or another, due to the sheer reach it has.

Dealing with the trials and tribulations that come with being a young adult has never been a simple task, even before the age of social media. However, the heightened focus that is now brought to topics like body image has only accelerated these issues.

The extent of this discourse online is so vast, with sites like X even being home to a community coined as ‘edtwt’ (meaning eating disorder twitter) that shares pro-anorexia content on the site. The volume of posts makes the solution to this problem a complex one. One that I regrettably don’t have the answers to.

However, I hope that the influence of this content will begin to be contained in the future, and hopefully our future daughters will never have grapple with it or even consider what being ‘skinny fat’ means.