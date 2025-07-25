I’m a consumer expert - this is the big mistake people make when complaining about a lost parcel

Jane Hawkes

A leading consumer expert has shared details of the biggest mistake people make when complaining about a lost parcel.

Jane Hawkes’ advice comes as we approach a time of year when parcels most often go astray.

With people heading off on their Summer holidays, the amount of items left piled on doorsteps, with neighbours or at local sorting offices is set to soar.

And this raises the risk of items going astray, with one recent survey indicating a staggering one-in-ten Brits have fallen victim to parcel theft.

Explaining why people often struggle to get any success when locating a lost item Jane said: “The biggest mistake most people make when their parcels go missing is to contact the delivery company instead of the retailer. Don’t do this!

“Your contract is with the company from whom you bought the product, not the delivery company, so instead of getting stuck in an AI bot loop, make your problem their problem.”

She added: “This is a really bad time for losing parcels. The peak time for parcel delivery might be in the run up to Christmas but with many of us taking time away over the summer there are plenty of opportunities for our deliveries to go missing,” she says.

Here are Jane’s three top tips for what to do if your parcels go missing this summer:

Complain to the retailer as soon as possible

While the delivery company might be the company which has caused the issue, when you buy something your contract is with the retailer NOT the courier company. If you experience a problem you should complain to the retailer as soon as you become aware of it rather than spend your time trying to get hold of the courier.

It is the retailer who has placed the order with the delivery company so it is up to them to investigate, find a solution and if appropriate provide a refund or appropriate redress. Make your problem theirs.

Know your delivery rights

Retailers are expected to deliver purchases within a reasonable time frame - usually within 30 days from the date of purchase. Failure to do so and after any agreed deadline is a breach of contract under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

If your delivery was time specific i.e. a date was specified when you agreed the contract and it does not arrive at this pre-agreed time, then claim for a refund including postage costs if you were charged for those.

If you didn’t agree on a delivery date and the parcel is late then you should try to secure one so the retailer has the opportunity to fulfil the order.

However, if the new deadline is not met then this is a breach of contract and a refund can be requested. Assert your delivery rights and do not be fobbed off with companies shirking their responsibilities.

Seek a refund via method of payment

If a refund is applicable but you’re not making any headway with customer services, seek the refund via method of payment instead for breach of contract. This is Section 75 for credit card purchases (£100+). Debit cards have a 120-day time limit for you to claim.

You will need to provide proof of your dispute with the retailer to support your claim so make sure you keep a record of all correspondence and any photos.

Jane adds: “Prevention is better than cure so be clear about delivery instructions. If you specify a ‘safe place’ for delivery and something goes wrong, your order could still be deemed as received. I’ve seen some remarkable places couriers deem ‘safe spaces’ – from dustbins to random garden walls.

“If you didn’t provide specific delivery instructions, then it’s the retailer who is responsible for your purchase until received. Choose your safe place wisely and be clear about the instructions. You should consider asking a trusted local neighbour or friend rather than opting for the front porch or bin as if the parcel is delivered but then taken by someone, that is your responsibility.

“You can claim a refund if a parcel is left somewhere without your permission such as at a neighbouring property or in a communal unsecured area.

“Do your homework too before buying a product. Don’t just look at the reviews for the product you are buying before purchase but check the reviews for the courier too. Many retailers will have a certain company they use, so have a look at the feedback from other customers. If it’s dire, then perhaps see if you can get the product from a company which uses a more reliable courier.”

For more information visit ladyjaney.co.uk