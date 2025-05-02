I’m a dentist – this popular heatwave drink is wrecking your smile

Dr Andrej Bozic

A dentist has warned that one of the UK’s favourite summer drinks could be quietly wrecking your teeth - even though it looks light and refreshing.

While many people worry about sweets and ice lollies in the heat, dentists say it’s the colourful, fizzy spritz-style cocktails that could be doing the real damage to your teeth this summer.

Dr Andrej Bozic, an oral surgeon at Dentum, says that while spritzes seem like a harmless way to cool off, they can fast-track enamel erosion, sensitivity, and even visible damage to your smile.

"Spritz-style drinks are hugely popular during hot weather, but they’re actually a triple threat to teeth," Dr Bozic said. "They combine alcohol, acidic mixers like fruit juices and carbonation - all of which weaken enamel and increase the risk of tooth decay."

How spritz drinks attack your teeth

While they may taste light, these drinks hit your teeth hard. The alcohol dries out your mouth, reducing saliva’s natural protective effects. Meanwhile, the fruit juice and bubbles create a highly acidic environment that softens enamel - the outer layer protecting your teeth.

"When enamel softens, it's far more vulnerable to wear and decay," Dr Bozic explained. "Over time, this can lead to sensitivity, cavities, and even yellowing, as the underlying dentin becomes exposed."

Even worse, Dr Bozic says, is the way people tend to sip these drinks slowly over a long afternoon - exposing their teeth to prolonged acid attacks.

"It’s not just what you drink, it’s how you drink it," he warned. "Sipping acidic drinks over several hours keeps your teeth bathed in acid for longer, making the damage worse."

How to enjoy summer drinks without wrecking your smile

The good news is you don't have to give up spritzes altogether - but you do need to be smart about how you enjoy them.

Dr Bozic recommends using a straw whenever possible to minimise direct contact with your teeth.

"A straw helps direct the drink past your teeth, reducing acid exposure," he said. "It’s a simple trick, but it can make a big difference over time."

He also advises drinking your spritzes in one go rather than nursing them slowly, and always rinsing your mouth with water afterwards.

"Give your enamel time to recover before brushing - at least 30 minutes," he added. "Brushing too soon after an acidic drink can actually cause more harm."

For the safest bet this summer, Dr Bozic says water and unsweetened iced herbal teas are the best choices - but if you do indulge in a spritz, drink smart and protect your smile.