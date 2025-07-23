I’m a divorce lawyer – who pays for the kids to go to university?

Andrew Ormrod, Slater and Gordon

Andrew Ormrod at Slater and Gordon discusses how children are supported through their tertiary education after their parents’ divorce or separation.

Going to university can be a huge expense for a family. With tuition fees for 2025/26 expected to be around £9,535 a year, when added to accommodation costs and general living expenses, the outlay over a three-year degree course will be very significant.

While many teenagers going off to university support themselves, most still rely on their parents or wider family for at least some financial assistance. But in situations where their parents are divorced or in the process of separating, who pays?

If formal maintenance arrangements have been in place previously between parents, through the Child Maintenance Service, this usually ends at the age of 18 following the completion of A-levels. But while the traditional maintenance may end, if a child is going to university, there may still be an obligation for both parents to contribute.

While hopefully this can be resolved amicably, and in some cases financial provision for a child’s ongoing education is specifically stated in a divorce settlement, if a solution cannot be reached then there is the potential for this to go to court.

Any application to the court must be made before the child turns 18 – so it is advisable to have conversations about a child’s further education and the way it will be funded well in advance, to find a way forward and ensure your child is provided for.

In some cases, it is also possible for a child aged 18 or over to make an application to the court for financial support from their parents – this can be against one or both parents, or even step-parents. If granted, it enables a child to secure either a lump sum or payments to help sustain them during their course.

There is no obligation for grandparents to support their grandchildren’s education, and they cannot be compelled by court order to do so. But if they do wish to contribute, this can be taken into account by a court in deciding where any further financial obligations may lie.

A court will always consider the unique circumstances of each family in every case, and will not force any party to contribute beyond their means – but equally if one parent has significantly more resources than the other, that will be reflected in the court’s decision. Factors will be considered such as parental income, the child’s needs, and any prior agreements about higher education funding.

The award will be binding and parents will need to pay their share – this can cause tension and upset if it is felt the judgement is unfair, so where possible, it is always better if things can be resolved as amicably and early as possible.

A specialist family lawyer will be able to support with this, and will be highly experienced in helping to find solutions between separating couples which will ultimately benefit their children and families. Seeking professional advice as far in advance as possible can help to avoid conflict further down the line, at a time when a child is about to embark on a huge milestone in their lives.

Andrew Ormrod is a senior associate and specialist family lawyer at Slater and Gordon. Contact him on [email protected] or 0330 995 6772