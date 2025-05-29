I’m a home expert – here’s what I’d never keep under the kitchen sink

A HOME expert has revealed the everyday items he would never store under the kitchen sink - warning that doing so could attract pests, create fire risks or even damage your home.

According to Terry Fisher of Sold.co.uk, the cupboard beneath the sink is one of the most misused spaces in the home - and often becomes a dumping ground for things that don’t belong there.

“It’s a convenient space, which is exactly why it gets cluttered so quickly,” said Mr Fisher. “But it’s also one of the worst places to store certain products - especially anything flammable, absorbent or that could attract moisture or mould.”

While many homeowners treat the space as a catch-all for cleaning products and random items, Mr Fisher says a few simple swaps can make it safer and more practical - and reduce the risk of nasty surprises down the line.

Terry Fisher is a property expert at Sold.co.uk

Here, he shares the five things he’d never keep under the sink - and what to store there instead.

1. Batteries

“It might seem harmless, but batteries don’t belong anywhere near water pipes,” Mr Fisher said. “Leaks, humidity and fluctuating temperatures can all shorten battery life - or worse, cause corrosion or leakage.”

2. Kitchen roll or cloths

Absorbent materials can pick up dampness and odours, especially if there’s even a slight drip under the sink.

“People often tuck spare rolls of kitchen paper or cloths in there, but it’s the first thing to absorb any moisture,” Mr Fisher warned. “You don’t want something that touches food or surfaces being stored in a damp space.”

3. Pet food

“If you’re storing kibble or pet treats under the sink, stop now,” Mr Fisher said. “The combination of warmth, humidity and food packaging is a magnet for mice and insects. Once they’ve found a food source, they won’t go away easily.”

4. Flammable cleaning products

Many standard cleaning items – including polish sprays and air fresheners - are flammable, and the cupboard under the sink is right next to electricals like dishwashers.

“It’s a small risk, but it’s real,” Mr Fisher said. “Especially in homes with older appliances. Always check the labels and store flammables in a cool, dry area away from heat or electricity.”

5. Plastic carrier bags

Lots of people use under-sink cupboards to stash hundreds of old bags – but Mr Fisher warns it’s time to let them go.

“They’re messy, attract dust, and are rarely reused as often as we think,” he said. “Keep a couple folded neatly, and recycle the rest. Clutter under the sink is a sign the rest of the house might not be under control – and that matters to buyers, too.”

Mr Fisher says under-sink storage should be minimal, practical, and moisture-safe.

“A few essential cleaning products in a plastic caddy is ideal,” he said. “It keeps things organised, protects from leaks, and makes it easier to keep the area clean.”

And while most buyers don’t inspect under the sink during a viewing, a messy, overstuffed cupboard can send the wrong signal if they do.

“If they open that door and it’s chaos, it tells them something about how the rest of the home is cared for,” Mr Fisher added. “Simple, tidy storage always gives the better impression.”