I'm a sound expert - this is one headphone setting you should always change before flying

Summer is well underway, and with millions of Brits jetting off on holiday, many are unaware of one hidden risk posed by listening to music or watching movies on board with headphones.

According to Tsvetan Nedkov, Acoustic Engineer and founder of DECIBEL, flying can increase the risk of noise-induced hearing damage, as people often turn up their headphone volume to unsafe levels to drown out the sound of the engine noise and other passengers.

“Typically, the noise inside a plane can reach levels of 75 to 85 decibels (dB), but during take-off and landing, noise levels can spike between 85 and 105 dB,” says Tsvetan.

“People tend to significantly increase the volume on their device without realising, to cancel out the sounds of the plane and fellow passengers. It might seem trivial, but prolonged exposure to loud music can have a detrimental effect on your hearing long- term.

With this in mind, Tsvetan has shared one lesser-known tip to ensure you are listening to music at a safe volume while flying.

Pictured: Tsvetan Nedkov, Acoustic Engineer and Founder of DECIBEL

How to set a volume limit on your phone

For iPhone users, you can place a limit on the volume of music that can be played so that it never goes over a certain threshold.

Simply access Settings -> Sound & Haptics -> Headphone Safety -> Reduce Loud Audio.

Tsvetan recommends going with the lowest setting of 75dB. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), you can safely listen to audio at this level for up to 127 hours per week, without putting yourself at risk of hearing damage.

Increasing your music volume to 90dB, however, limits your recommended exposure to just four hours per week, something you could easily exceed on a medium-haul flight.

You can also check the sound level of your music by swiping down on the top right corner of your screen and opening the Control Center. Tap on the ear icon, and this will show you whether your audio levels fall within the safe range.

You can also access the sound exposure of various environments and the decibel level of each one. This can help give you a better idea of the sound levels you are exposed to on a daily basis.

Other ways to protect your hearing when using headphones while flying

Take breaks from listening to music - Aim to follow the 60/60 rule when using earphones. This means listening to music at 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes before taking a 5-minute break.

- Aim to follow the 60/60 rule when using earphones. This means listening to music at 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes before taking a 5-minute break. Use noise-cancelling headphones - These will reduce background noise so that you don’t have to turn your music up as loud.

- These will reduce background noise so that you don’t have to turn your music up as loud. Use foam or silicone earphone tips - Poor-fitting earbuds can let in cabin noise, so opt for foam or silicone tips that create a better seal.