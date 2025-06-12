I have been a Sabrina Carpenter fan for at least three albums, and her announcing a new album, 'Man's Best Friend', feels like a satirical strategy.

The public reaction to the new album is just showing the reality. For women in the music industry, success often comes with backlash, especially if they are expressive of their sexuality. No matter how sharp the concept or how strong the execution, female artists still face public scrutiny.

24-year-old singer, songwriter and actress is known for her playful and feminine persona, with her song Espresso peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a 2024 Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Her sixth studio album, 'Short n' Sweet', has been adored by her fans, for whom she is still touring the world. Her witty performances and sarcasm-filled comments made the tour a global success. However, some of her listeners are starting to feel like who was once 'for the girls' is becoming 'for the boys'.

Not a 'girls girl'?

Many fans (myself included) see the singer as the social media likes to put 'for the girls only'. Her persona is hyper-feminine; she wears girly, sparkly outfits and chunky boots, looking like a doll. She performs for arenas filled with thousands of women fans and sings songs relatable to so many women. However, her most recent announcement about her new album, 'Man's Best Friend', disappointed some of her fans.

Some of her listeners are saying the way she is portraying herself in the new album announcement is degrading for women and is not empowering whatsoever, getting her the label of 'not a girls girl'.

However, some fans might forget that Sabrina is known for sarcastic storylines, which might be one of them.

One TikTok user wrote: "Immediately when I saw this cover I thought "she's saying that men treat women like dogs, like we are sub-human to them" and I was shocked to see the amount of people that didn't think the same thing". Another wrote: "No bc how in the world is an image of a women getting her hair pulled WITH CONSENT setting women back it makes no sense".

She embodies the messy contradictions that many women live with: the push and pull between loving men, mocking and resenting them, which is not a contradiction unique to her. It's just rarely allowed to exist so boldly in pop.

Whether you like it or hate it, her new album announcement gets people talking. One Reddit user wrote: "No matter what anyone says this is crazy marketing The discourse off this will feed her for the next 5 years her team def knows what they're doing lol".

It can be understandable why some people think what she's doing could be seen as offensive. However, Women aren't one-dimensional, and neither is Sabrina, who loves satire. The fans just need to wait and see what's to come next.