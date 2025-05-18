Jurassic perks: Surviving and thriving as a woman in the tech world

"The key to a happy life is to accept that you are never actually in control." – Jurassic World

If you’ve ever felt like working in tech as a woman is like trying to outmaneuver a velociraptor, you’re not alone. The industry, while innovative and ever-changing, can sometimes feel like a prehistoric jungle where you need sharp instincts, resilience, and a strong network to survive. But here’s the good news—women are not just surviving in tech; they are thriving, breaking barriers, and rewriting the rules of the game.

The Dinosaur in the Room: Tech’s Gender Gap

Despite decades of progress, tech remains a male-dominated field. Women hold only about 25% of computing roles, and leadership positions are even rarer. The stereotypes, biases, and sometimes even the workplace culture can make it feel like stepping into the shoes of Dr. Ellie Sattler—brilliant, capable, but often underestimated.

So, what does it take to not just survive but dominate in this wild terrain?

1. Adapt Like a Raptor: The Power of Skill Evolution

In Jurassic Park, the velociraptors learn, adapt, and outsmart their environment. Women in tech must do the same. Staying relevant means continuously upgrading skills, learning new technologies, and embracing change.

Becoming a lifelong learner : Whether it’s AI, cybersecurity, or blockchain developer jobs, keeping up with emerging trends gives you an edge.

: Whether it’s AI, cybersecurity, or blockchain developer jobs, keeping up with emerging trends gives you an edge. Certifications and courses : Platforms like Coursera, Udacity, and MIT OpenCourseWare offer cutting-edge tech education.

: Platforms like Coursera, Udacity, and MIT OpenCourseWare offer cutting-edge tech education. Hands-on projects: Building your portfolio with real-world applications proves your expertise better than any résumé ever could.

2. Navigating the T-Rex of Workplace Bias

Much like the towering T-Rex in Jurassic Park, gender bias in tech can feel overwhelming. From being talked over in meetings to having ideas dismissed until echoed by a male colleague, these hurdles are all too familiar.

How to Roar Back:

Speak with confidence : Own your expertise, and don’t hesitate to make your voice heard.

: Own your expertise, and don’t hesitate to make your voice heard. Find allies : Male allies and supportive colleagues can amplify your contributions.

: Male allies and supportive colleagues can amplify your contributions. Document achievements: Keep track of your successes and contributions to ensure proper recognition.

3. Building a Herd: The Power of Networking

Dinosaurs may have ruled the Earth solo, but in the tech world, your network is your net worth. Women often struggle with professional networking, yet it’s one of the most crucial aspects of career growth.

Where to Start:

Join Women in Tech communities : Groups like Women Who Code, Girls Who Code, and AnitaB.org provide mentorship, events, and job opportunities.

: Groups like Women Who Code, Girls Who Code, and AnitaB.org provide mentorship, events, and job opportunities. LinkedIn matters : Engage in discussions, share insights, and connect with industry leaders.

: Engage in discussions, share insights, and connect with industry leaders. Attend conferences and hackathons: Not just for learning—these events open doors to career-defining connections.

4. The Claire Dearing Effect: Leadership with a Purpose

In Jurassic World, Claire Dearing transforms from a corporate manager into a fearless leader. Women in tech are making the same shift—moving from the sidelines to the forefront of innovation and leadership.

Owning leadership roles : Women bring unique perspectives to tech leadership, focusing on inclusivity, problem-solving, and innovation .

: Women bring unique perspectives to tech leadership, focusing on . Mentoring the next generation : The more women who mentor others, the stronger the ecosystem becomes.

: The more women who mentor others, the stronger the ecosystem becomes. Redefining work culture: Advocating for flexible work policies, equal pay, and diversity initiatives reshapes the industry for future generations.

5. Innovate Like a Genetic Engineer

The most groundbreaking moments in Jurassic Park stem from scientific innovation. Similarly, women in tech are pushing boundaries and leading disruptive advancements in AI, cybersecurity, software development, and more.

Fields Where Women Are Making a Mark:

AI & Machine Learning : Shaping the future with ethical AI development.

: Shaping the future with ethical AI development. Cybersecurity : Defending the digital world from cyber threats.

: Defending the digital world from cyber threats. Blockchain & Crypto : Redefining financial systems and blockchain developer jobs .

: Redefining financial systems and . Game Development: Leading the charge in immersive and interactive entertainment.

6. The Escape Plan: Knowing When to Move On

Not every workplace is as progressive as it should be. If you find yourself in a toxic or stagnant environment, it’s okay to pivot. Women often feel pressured to “stick it out,” but knowing when to move toward better opportunities is a strength.

Recognizing red flags : Lack of diversity, no growth opportunities, and a dismissive culture are warning signs.

: Lack of diversity, no growth opportunities, and a dismissive culture are warning signs. Exploring new opportunities : Tech is vast—startups, Fortune 500 companies, remote work, freelancing, and entrepreneurship are all paths to success.

: Tech is vast—startups, Fortune 500 companies, remote work, freelancing, and entrepreneurship are all paths to success. Building financial security: Ensuring financial independence allows you to make career moves with confidence.

Final Thought: Keep Running, But Know You Belong

Surviving and thriving in tech isn’t about dodging dinosaurs—it’s about owning your space, evolving constantly, and rewriting the rules. Women are not just breaking into tech; they are shaping its future, leading industries, and proving that the so-called “boys' club” is long extinct.

So keep running, keep learning, and remember: you belong here.